No. 6 Lourdes Earns Another Play-In Victory

Lourdes advances to pool-play

April 19, 2017

By Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – (BOX SCORE) (BRACKET) For the second-straight season No. 6 Lourdes (Ohio) earned a play-in victory in the NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational, as they took down No. 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wisc.) in four sets (25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 25-16) to advance to Pool Play.

The Gray Wolves will now move into Pool A and will face No. 1 Grand View (Iowa) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 20.

Lourdes improves to 20-7 on the year, while Cardinal Stritch ends its season, 27-8. The Gray Wolves are now 2-4 all-time at the event. They took down four-time NAIA National Invitational Champion Park last season in the Play-In match.

Eric Ubior led the way with 15 kills, while Zachary Hawkins had 14. Cal Pac/Golden State/Wolverine Player of the Year Ryan Maune finished the match with nine kills and three block assists.

Three Wolves finished in double digits in kills for CSU, as Feli Mello Oliveira led all players with 16 kills, also in double figure kills was Joao Neto Sales with 11 and Connor O’Ryan with 10.

This marked the third all-time appearance at the event for Lourdes and marks the sixth appearance for Cardinal Stritch, they are now 3-13 at the National Invitational.

Pool A will consist of No. 1 Grand View, No. 3 Park (Mo.) and No. 6 Lourdes. While Pool B will feature No. 2 Missouri Baptist, No. 4 Warner (Fla.) and No. 8 Missouri Valley.