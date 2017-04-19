2017 AVCA NAIA Men’s Volleyball All-Americans Announced

Missouri Baptist's Foley wins National Player of the Year

April 19, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its eighth annual AVCA Men’s NAIA All-America teams this week highlighted by Missouri Baptist’s Kyle Foley being named the 2017 AVCA NAIA Player of the Year and Grand View's (Iowa) head coach Donan Cruz was named the AVCA NAIA Coach of the Year for the third time in his six-year tenure. The All-Americans were formally announced at the National Invitational Banquet Wednesday night.

Overall, 12 student-athletes were named All-Americans, including six seniors, five juniors and one sophomore. 2017 marks the first time an Honorable Mention class has been selected. Nine student-athletes earned Honorable Mention recognition. These 21 student-athletes were selected by the AVCA NAIA Men’s Volleyball All-American Committee.

Pedro Cardosa from Grand View and Hui Ding from Warner (Fla.) each capture their fourth All-America honor this season. The two join only one other student-athlete as four-time All-Americans. Daniel Arteaga from Park (Mo.) and Kyle Foley and Mico Janicijevic from Missouri Baptist all earn their third mentions, while Martin Krueger from Warner and Felipe Rosa of Grand View now sit with two honors.

All-Americans Daniel Arteage Park (Mo.) Senior RS Caracas, Venezuela Pedro Cardos Grand View (Iowa) Senior OH Sao Paulo, Brazil Hui Ding Warner (Fla.) Senior L Hangzhou, China Kyle Foley Missouri Baptist Junior S St. Louis, Mo. Daniel Jacobs Ottawa (Kan.) Junior OH Burbank, Calif. Mico Janicijevic Missouri Baptist Senior OH Gornji Milanovac, Serbia Tim Johnson Grand View (Iowa) Junior OPP Chicago, Ill. Martin Krueger Warner (Fla.) Senior S Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany Ryan Maune Lourdes (Ohio) RS-Junior MB Washington, Mo. CJ Rilveria Lourdes (Ohio) Senior DS Kula, Hawaii Felipe Rosa Grand View (Iowa) Junior S Sao Paulo, Brazil Oscar Tuero Park (Mo.) Sophomore RS Santi Spiritus, Cuba Honorable Mention Henrik Falck Lauten Warner (Fla.) Sophomore OH Frammen, Norway Cameron Hibbler Missouri Baptist Sophomore OPP Manchester, Mo. Connor O'Ryan Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Senior MB Elmhurst, Ill. Murilo Pereira Park (Mo.) Senior MH Curitiba, Brazil Luke Pope Ottawa (Kan.) Junior S Long Beach, Calif. Isaiah Acfalle Clarke (Iowa) Senior OH Hollister, Calif. Paris McFall Robert Morris (Ill.) Senior OH Maywood, Ill. Peyton Schirman Briar Cliff (Iowa) Junior OH San Diego, Calif. Dalton Tucker Robert Morris (Ill.) Senior L White Hall, Ill.

2017 AVCA NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Player of the Year

Kyle Foley, Missouri Baptist

2017 AVCA NAIA Newcomer of the Year

Luke Pope, Ottawa (Kan.)

2017 AVCA NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year

Tom Sorenson, Ottawa (Kan.)

2017 United States Marines Corps/AVCA NAIA Coach of the Year

Donan Cruz, Grand View (Iowa)