2017 AVCA NAIA Men’s Volleyball All-Americans Announced
By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its eighth annual AVCA Men’s NAIA All-America teams this week highlighted by Missouri Baptist’s Kyle Foley being named the 2017 AVCA NAIA Player of the Year and Grand View's (Iowa) head coach Donan Cruz was named the AVCA NAIA Coach of the Year for the third time in his six-year tenure. The All-Americans were formally announced at the National Invitational Banquet Wednesday night.
Overall, 12 student-athletes were named All-Americans, including six seniors, five juniors and one sophomore. 2017 marks the first time an Honorable Mention class has been selected. Nine student-athletes earned Honorable Mention recognition. These 21 student-athletes were selected by the AVCA NAIA Men’s Volleyball All-American Committee.
Pedro Cardosa from Grand View and Hui Ding from Warner (Fla.) each capture their fourth All-America honor this season. The two join only one other student-athlete as four-time All-Americans. Daniel Arteaga from Park (Mo.) and Kyle Foley and Mico Janicijevic from Missouri Baptist all earn their third mentions, while Martin Krueger from Warner and Felipe Rosa of Grand View now sit with two honors.
|All-Americans
|Daniel Arteage
|Park (Mo.)
|Senior
|RS
|Caracas, Venezuela
|Pedro Cardos
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Senior
|OH
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Hui Ding
|Warner (Fla.)
|Senior
|L
|Hangzhou, China
|Kyle Foley
|Missouri Baptist
|Junior
|S
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Daniel Jacobs
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|Junior
|OH
|Burbank, Calif.
|Mico Janicijevic
|Missouri Baptist
|Senior
|OH
|Gornji Milanovac, Serbia
|Tim Johnson
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Junior
|OPP
|Chicago, Ill.
|Martin Krueger
|Warner (Fla.)
|Senior
|S
|Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany
|Ryan Maune
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|RS-Junior
|MB
|Washington, Mo.
|CJ Rilveria
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|Senior
|DS
|Kula, Hawaii
|Felipe Rosa
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Junior
|S
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Oscar Tuero
|Park (Mo.)
|Sophomore
|RS
|Santi Spiritus, Cuba
|Honorable Mention
|Henrik Falck Lauten
|Warner (Fla.)
|Sophomore
|OH
|Frammen, Norway
|Cameron Hibbler
|Missouri Baptist
|Sophomore
|OPP
|Manchester, Mo.
|Connor O'Ryan
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Senior
|MB
|Elmhurst, Ill.
|Murilo Pereira
|Park (Mo.)
|Senior
|MH
|Curitiba, Brazil
|Luke Pope
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|Junior
|S
|Long Beach, Calif.
|Isaiah Acfalle
|Clarke (Iowa)
|Senior
|OH
|Hollister, Calif.
|Paris McFall
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|Senior
|OH
|Maywood, Ill.
|Peyton Schirman
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|Junior
|OH
|San Diego, Calif.
|Dalton Tucker
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|Senior
|L
|White Hall, Ill.
2017 AVCA NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Player of the Year
Kyle Foley, Missouri Baptist
2017 AVCA NAIA Newcomer of the Year
Luke Pope, Ottawa (Kan.)
2017 AVCA NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year
Tom Sorenson, Ottawa (Kan.)
2017 United States Marines Corps/AVCA NAIA Coach of the Year
Donan Cruz, Grand View (Iowa)