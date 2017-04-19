No. 1 Grand View Begins National Invitational with Four Set Win

Lourdes starts at 0-1 in pool play

April 20, 2017

Story by Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. Louis, Mo. - (Box Score)

No. 1 Grand View began its run in the NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational with a four set win over No. 6 Lourdes (25-21, 15-25, 25-21, 25-13) in Pool Play on Thursday afternoon.

The Vikings will now take on four-time NAIA National Champion No. 3 Park later this evening at 7 p.m., while Lourdes will take on Park, Friday, Apr. 21 at 1 p.m.

Grand View is appearing in its fourth-straight National Invitational and is now 9-5 all-time, while Lourdes is appearing in its third all-time event.

The Vikings move to 23-3 on the year and have won 15-straight matches dating back to Feb. 21. Lourdes falls to 20-8.

2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American Pedro Cardoso had an outstanding match with 21 kills and hit an impressive .513.

Fellow All-American Tim Johnson also had double-digit kills with 15 and hit. 314. The Vikings collectively hit .284 and three players finished with double figure digs with 20 from Steve Harvey, 12 from Felipe Nogueira and 10 from Cardoso.

Lourdes’ All-American CJ Rilveria had 18 digs on the match and three assists, Zachary Hawkins led Baker in kills with 13 and Lourdes finished with nine total team blocks, while Grand View had 11.

Grand View pieced together its best set for last, as they hit .452 in that frame and held Lourdes to just .133 hitting.

Setter Alfredo Batista stepped up in the setter role nicely for Grand View with 37 assists and four digs.