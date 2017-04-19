No. 1 Grand View Wins Pool A with Five Set win over No. 3 Park

Vikings go 2-0 in pool play

April 20, 2017

Story by Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - (Box Score) In the first match that went a full five sets at the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational Tournament Championship, No. 1 Grand View (Iowa) prevailed (25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11) over No. 3 Park (Mo.) to win Pool A.

The Vikings move to 24-3 on the year and advance to the National Semifinals, as they will take on the winner of No. 4 Warner (Fla.) and No. 8 Missouri Valley in the Fab Four on Friday, Apr. 21 at 4 p.m.

The Pirates who move to 23-5 on the year will next take on No. 6 Lourdes (Ohio) on Friday at 1 p.m. A win over the Gray Wolves would move the Pirates to the National Semifinals to play No. 2 Missouri Baptist on Friday at 7 p.m.

Four Vikings registered double figure kills in the victory, as 2017 NAIA-AVCA All-American Pedro Cardoso had 19 kills and hit .441, fellow All-American Tim Johnson had 17 kills and John Chamone finished with 12 and Savili Bartley had 10.

Alfredo Batista had a 51 assists in the match for Grand View and his counterpart Milos Trivunic also had 51 assists for Park.

Grand View hit .358 in the five set thriller, while the Pirates hit .259. Billy Crow led all players with 14 digs and Oscar Tuero led all players with 28.

Park finished with 10 total team blocks and Grand View had 11.