No. 2 MBU Earns Second Victory of Tournament

Spartans go 2-0 in pool play

April 20, 2017

Story by Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - (Box Score) No. 2 Missouri Baptist earned its second victory of the day in day two of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational, as the Spartans defeated No. 4 Warner (Fla.) in straight sets, (26-24, 27-25, 25-18).

With the win, Missouri Baptist improves to 27-2 on the year and has now won 22-straight matches.

Warner moves to 22-5 on the year and is appearing in its fifth-ever appearance in the National Invitational and moves to 4-8 at the event.

Missouri Baptist now moves onto the national semifinals as the winners of Pool B, as they will take on the second place team from Pool A on Friday at 7 p.m.

Warner will need a victory against No. 8 Missouri Valley on Friday, Apr. 21 at 10 a.m. to advance to the national semifinals.

2017 NAIA-AVCA All-American Mico Janicijevic led all players with 13 kills and hit .333, while 2017 NAIA-AVCA National Player of the Year Kyle Foley finished with 34 assists.

Alexander Lazo led the way for Warner with his 10 kills and hit .400. The Royals hit .244 as a team and the Spartans hit .325 collectively. Each team had five total team blocks.

2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American libero Hui Ding had nine digs to lead Warner, while Daniel Prada led MBU with eight digs.

Warner and Missouri Baptist have met twice this season, each resulting in a MBU victory. The Spartans won in five sets back on Feb. 4.