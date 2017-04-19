No. 4 Warner Advances to National Semifinals with win over No. 8 Mo Valley

Royals get the 3-0 sweep to go 1-1 in pool play

April 21, 2017

Story provided by Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - (Box Score) For the second-straight season, No. 4 Warner has earned a spot in the NAIA national semifinals, as the Royals defeated No. 8 Missouri Valley in straight sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-18) in Pool Play of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational.

Warner moves on to the NAIA national semifinals to take on No. 1 Grand View on Friday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the national title game.

The Royals are now 23-5 on the year, while Missouri Valley ends its season with a record of 18-14, this marked the Vikings’ fourth appearance at the event.

Warner is making its fifth trip to the national semifinals. A win over Grand View, would be Warner’s first-ever appearance in a national championship match.

Jahn Lazada led Warner with 11 kills and teammate Gillan Octave joined him in double figures in kills with 10.

Missouri Valley’s offense was stifled by the Warner defense, as they hit just .028 and had nine service errors.

The Royals hit .405 as a squad and 2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American Martin Krueger finished up with 31 assists.

Krueger also had three service aces and three kills. Fellow 2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American Hui Ding led the way in digs with nine.

Warner was nearly flawless in the final set, as they hit .650 in the final frame and collected six total team blocks.