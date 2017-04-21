New Legislation- Initial Eligibility Requirements- Test Scores

Keywords: ACT, SAT, Test scores, Initial Eligibility

April 21, 2017

This week’s brief will begin our series on new legislation and bylaw amendments passed at the 2017 National Convention. In the next few weeks, our briefs will aim to address changes to the bylaws that have been voted on by the NAIA membership. There were many bylaw amendments passed at this year’s convention that cover topics such as test score requirements, the 24-week season exception, drug testing, membership, transfer requirements for graduate students and the unattached review criteria, so keep an eye out for briefs covering all of those topics in the near future.

For more information on all approved legislation from the 2017 convention, please click here.

Test Score UPDATE

All updated initial eligibility requirements will be found in the 2017-2018 Official and Policy Handbook under Article V, Section C, Item 2. The new handbook will be released later this summer.

Last spring the College Board released a new version of the SAT which prompted a potential need to change the SAT test score minimum here at the national office. On May 25, 2016, the NAIA released an article discussing what we knew at the time and the steps we planned on taking at that moment in time.

On June 14, 2016, the NAIA released another article addressing the ACT and the exception the National Eligibility Committee found necessary to implement after discussing the proper concordance between the SAT and ACT. At that time, it was decided that if the NAIA was to stick with an 860 on the SAT as the minimum requirement for initial eligibility, the NAIA would now need to adjust the minimum requirement for the ACT to 16, to fairly represent those students taking the ACT.

On November 3, 2016, it was announced that the exception implemented for the 2016-2017 academic school year would be extended until April 2017 in which, at that time, membership would vote on new standards at the National Convention.

After further discussion on the topic of initial eligibility, specifically regarding the SAT, membership decided and voted to keep the current minimum of an 860 at this year’s convention.

The exception implemented during the 2016-2017 academic school year has been approved by membership to last through the 2018-2019 academic school year. The minimum ACT score of a 16 is for any incoming freshman that attended an accredited high school or received their GED. The ACT score of a 16 will only be considered as meeting the minimum requirement on test take during or after March 2016. All test taken prior to March 2016 will need to meet the previous requirement of an 18 to be considered for freshman eligibility.

Additionally, the membership approved that incoming freshman who attended a home-school program as high school students, would also receive an exception and would now only need to meet an ACT score of an 18 on tests taken March 2016 or after.

EXCITING NEWS!!! Starting April 25, 2017, the Legislative Team will now be on Facebook Live on our Play NAIA Facebook page every Tuesday at Noon C.T.

Watch on #Periscope: Legal Eagles on Convention Overview https://t.co/how4w1KsO0 — NAIA (@NAIA) April 18, 2017



