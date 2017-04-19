No. 3 Park Pirates Sail to National Semifinals with Sweep over No. 6 Lourdes

Pirates to take on defending national champion

April 21, 2017

Story provided by Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - (Box Score) For the sixth time in seven years the No. 3 Park Pirates advance to the NAIA National Semifinals of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational, as they defeated No. 6 Lourdes (Ohio) in straight sets (25-20, 25-22, 29-27)

The Gray Wolves end its season, 20-9, and competed in its third National Invitational in the last four seasons.

Park moves onto face two-time defending National Champion No. 2 Missouri Baptist on Friday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the national title game.

Park and MBU have faced off twice this season with each ending in five set victories for the Spartans.

Dating back to Feb. 4, MBU has won 22-straight matches. The Pirates move to 24-5 on the season with the win over the Gray Wolves.

The Pirates avenged its loss from a year ago to the Gray Wolves, as Lourdes knocked Park out of the 2016 National Invitational in the play-in round in three sets.

For the second-straight set, Park’s Oscar Tuero registered 20 or more kills, as he finished with 21. He had 28 in the loss to Grand View on Thursday night.

2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American Daniel Arteaga finished up with 13 kills and setter Milos Trivunic dished out 48 assists.

Lourdes hit .250 on the match and Ryan Ferkel led the way with 35 kills and 2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American CJ Rilveria had 11 digs to lead the Gray Wolves.

The Pirates hit .330 collectively and four different players had a service ace. Billy Crow had 13 of Park’s 36 digs.

Park is looking for its first appearance in the national title game since 2014, when they defeated Concordia-Irvine (Calif.) in three sets in Denver, Colorado.