No. 3 Park Stuns No. 2 Missouri Baptist to Advance to Title Match

Pirates knock out defending national champion

April 21, 2017

Story provided by Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - (Box Score) For the seventh time in its 17 appearances in the NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational, No. 3 Park University has advanced to the national championship match, as they defeated rival No. 2 Missouri Baptist in the semifinal round (21-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-23).

Park is looking for its fifth all-time National Invitational title, as they won back in 2003, 2008, 2012 and 2014.

The Spartans end its season with a record of 27-3 and snap a 22-match winning streak. Park avenges its previous two losses to MBU this season, they lost in five sets back on Feb. 28 and Mar. 28.

2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American Oscar Tuero led the Pirates in kills with 18, while fellow All-American Daniel Arteaga had 17 kills and hit .364.

Milos Trivunic led all players with 48 assists and Billy Crow had 11 digs for the Pirates. Park hit .333 on the night and the Spartans hit .278.

2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American Mico Janicijevic had a terrific match with 22 kills and hit .314. 2017 NAIA National Player of the Year Kyle Foley had 37 assists and Jason Harman stepped in for a bit for Foley when he went down with an apparent injury and registered seven assists.

Park hit over .300 in all four sets and tallied 13 total team blocks. Arteaga finished with two solo blocks and Dylan Riley had two service aces.

Park and Grand View met three times this season, as Park won in five sets on Feb. 18 and the Vikings won on Mar. 4 in straight sets. These two also met in Pool play on Thursday, with the Vikings winning in five sets.