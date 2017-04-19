No. 1 Grand View Punches Ticket to National Title Match

Vikings to face either Park or Missouri Baptist

April 21, 2017

Story provided by Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. Louis, Mo. - (Box Score) No. 1 Grand View (Iowa) punched its ticket to the national championship match of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational on Friday evening, as they defeated No. 4 Warner (Fla.) in four sets (22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21).

This is the second time in program history and second-straight season the Vikings will appear in the national title game.

Grand View moves to 25-3 on the year, while Warner ends its season with a mark of 23-5.

The Vikings have won 17-straight matches dating back to Feb. 21. They will now face the winner of No. 2 Missouri Baptist and No. 3 Park (Mo.) on Saturday, Apr. 22 at 6 p.m.

After falling in the first set the Vikings stormed back for three-straight set victories. The Vikings top hitting percentage came in the finale, as they hit .464 in the fourth set.

Pedro Cardoso again led the way for Grand View with his 19 kills and hitting percentage of .469. He also had all three of the Vikings’ service aces.

In his first match of the tournament, Felipe Rosa supplied the Vikings with 46 aces and Felipe Nogueira added 13 kills and 2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American Tim Johnson had 14 kills and hit .321.

Grand View hit .343 as a squad and held Warner to .183. Three Royals finished in double figures in kills, as Jahn Lazada led the way with 16, Gillan Octave had 13 and Henrik Falck Lauten added 10.

2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American setter Martin Krueger came away with 40 assists and fellow All-American Hui Ding ended his illustrious career with eight digs.

The Royals have now competed in five National Invitational’s and have advanced to the Fab Four all five times.