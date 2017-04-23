2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse National Invitational Qualifiers and Bracket Announced

Missouri Valley enters event as overall No. 1 seed

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the eight qualifiers and bracket for the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The event takes place for the second-straight season at Sirrine Stadium in Greenville, S.C., May 3 – 6.

This year’s field consists of four automatic qualifiers and four at-large berths. Automatic qualification is given to conference tournament champions or the highest ranked team depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 10 Poll released today. The poll can be found here.

Missouri Valley, which finished runner-up last season, enters the 2017 Invitational as the overall No. 1 seed. The Vikings have won 13-straight matches entering the event. Missouri Valley has been dominant during the win streak, boasting an average margin of victory of 13.7.

Four of the eight qualifiers – Lourdes (Ohio), Missouri Baptist, Missouri Valley and Reinhardt (Ga.) – are making a second-straight appearance in the event.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all games at the 2017 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $4.95, while an all-tournament package is available for $9.95.

Men’s lacrosse is in year two of a two-year process in becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. For more information on women’s lacrosse, click here.

School Record Qualification Appearances* Invitational Record Titles Indiana Tech 11-5 At-Large No. 2 1st 0-0 0 Keiser (Fla.) 7-1 Independent Automatic Qualifier 1st 0-0 0 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 10-3 At-Large No. 3 1st 0-0 0 Lourdes (Ohio) 12-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Automatic Qualifier 2nd 1-1 0 Missouri Baptist 8-4 At-Large No. 1 2nd 0-1 0 Missouri Valley 13-1 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Automatic Qualifier 2nd 2-1 0 Reinhardt (Ga.) 14-1 Appalachian Athletic Conference Automatic Qualifier 2nd 0-1 0 Saint Mary (Kan.) 8-8 At-Large No. 4 1st 0-0 0

*includes 2017