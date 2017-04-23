2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse National Invitational Qualifiers and Bracket Announced

Davenport (Mich.) looks to defend 2016 title, SCAD Savannah No. 1 seed

April 23, 2017

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the eight qualifiers and bracket for the 2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The event takes place for the second-straight season at Sirrine Stadium in Greenville, S.C., May 4 – 6.

This year’s field consists of four automatic qualifiers and four at-large berths. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, tournament champions or the highest ranked team depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 10 Poll released today. The poll can be found here.

For the second-consecutive season, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Bees, who fell in the semifinals last season, carry an 11-1 record into the event. SCAD Savannah’s only loss this season came on March 16 against NCAA Division II Kutztown (Pa.).

No. 2 Davenport (Mich.) looks to defend its 2016 National Invitational Title. The Panthers claimed the automatic berth out of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference and are 14-2 on the year. Davenport enters the invitational riding a four-game winning streak since falling to No. 3 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) on April 12.

Six of the eight qualifying teams – Davenport, Georgetown (Ky.), Indiana Tech, Lawrence Tech, SCAD Savannah and Tennessee Wesleyan – also participated in 2016.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all games at the 2017 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $4.95, while an all-tournament package is available for $9.95.

Women’s lacrosse is in year two of a two-year process in becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. For more information on women’s lacrosse, click here.

School Record Qualification Appearances* Invitational Record Titles Ave Maria (Fla.) 7-6 At-Large No. 4 1st 0-0 0 Davenport (Mich.) 14-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Automatic Qualifier 2nd 3-0 1 Georgetown (Ky.) 9-4 At-Large No. 3 2nd 2-1 0 Indiana Tech 14-4 At-Large No. 2 2nd 0-1 0 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 16-1 At-Large No. 1 2nd 1-1 0 Ottawa (Kan.) 10-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Automatic Qualifier 1st 0-0 0 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 11-1 Independent Automatic Qualifier 2nd 1-1 0 Tennessee Wesleyan 13-4 Appalachian Athletic Conference Automatic Qualifier 2nd 0-1 0

*includes 2017