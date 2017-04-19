No. 3 Park Captures Fifth Championship

April 22, 2017

Story provided by Tyler Price, NAIA Media Coordinator

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - (Box Score) For the fifth-time in program history, No. 3 Park University has captured the NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational Championship, as the Pirates defeated No. 1 Grand View (Iowa) in straight sets (36-34, 25-21, 25-16).

The Pirates move to 26-5 on the year, while the Vikings end the year 25-4. Park has now won national titles in, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2017.



Head Coach Mike Talamantes now has three national titles as the head men’s coach at Park and he captured the 2014 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship.



Tournament MVP Daniel Arteaga had an incredible match for the Pirates with his 29 kills and a hitting percentage of .558.



Park hit .396 as a team and fellow All-Tournament team selection Oscar Tuero had six kills.



Setter Milos Trivunic led all players with 48 assists and Billy Crow had a match-high 10 digs.



Pedro Cardoso and setter Felipe Rosa each were named to the All-Tournament team for Grand View, as Cardoso finished with seven kills and Rosa had 36 assists.



2017 AVCA-NAIA All-American Tim Johnson led the way with 13 kills and the Vikings hit .219 as a team.



Tournament MVP

Daniel Arteaga – No. 8 – Sr. – OH - Park



All-Tournament Team

Hui Ding – No. 16 – Sr. – Libero – Warner University

Kyle Foley – No. 22 – Jr. – Setter – Missouri Baptist

Pedro Cardoso – No. 7 – Sr. – OH – Grand View

Felipe Rosa – No. 9 – Jr. – S – Grand View

Oscar Tuero – No. 18 – So. – RS - Park



Coach of the Year

Mike Talamantes – Park University



Sportsman of the Year

Steve Harvey – No. 21 – Sr. – L – Grand View



Tournament Statistical Leaders

Hitting Percentage – Murilo Pereira – Sr. – MH – Park - .548

Kills Per Game – Oscar Tuero – So. – RS – Park – 5.6

Assists Per Game – Milos Trivunic – Jr. – S – Park – 12.3

Digs Per Game – CJ Rilveria – Jr. – DS – Lourdes – 4.4

Service Aces Per Game – Cameron Hibbler – So. – OPP – Missouri Baptist – 0.7

Blocks Per Game – Alexander Gonzalez – So. – MB – Warner – 1.4



First Place Team

Park University



Second Place Team

Missouri Baptist



Semifinalist Teams

Warner

