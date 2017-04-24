Georgia Gwinnett Baseball Builds on Early Program Success

Georgia Gwinnett have combined for a 190-58 record in its four seasons

April 24, 2017

Story by Tom Flynn

Photo: Rod Reilly, Georgia Gwinnet Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies’ baseball team began play in 2013 and hasn’t looked back. They’ve gone a combined 190-58 in their first four seasons, all under head coach Brad Stromdahl, including last year’s program best 57-6 record. They are members of the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) within the NAIA.

This year they’ve stayed on script, with a 31-16 mark through Sunday.

On the mound, senior Tyler Souris is the team’s leader with a 6-1 mark and is tied with fellow senior Nikolay Uherek for the Grizzlies’ lead in starts with a dozen. Souris picked up his sixth on Saturday when he dealt a seven-inning complete game shutout to pace his team past Auburn-Montgomery (Ala.) (20-21), 10-0.

Uherek is tops on the Grizzlies’ staff with 86 strikeouts and 81 innings of work.

At the plate, outfielder Jean Figueroa is batting .404 with 40 RBIs and has crossed the plate 41 times. The 6’3” senior from the Dominican Republic is surely on MLB draft boards and continues to bolster his status with games such as Saturday’s as he went 3-5, scored twice and drove in two as part of the 10-0 win. He added a stolen base and two putouts to round out his work against the Warhawks.

The Grizzlies re-engage the Warhawks this Friday in Montgomery as part of a two-game weekend series.