2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 6 (April 25)

Grizzlies notch 10th-straight No. 1 ranking

April 25, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

– For the 10-straight installment of the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett boast the No. 1 ranking. Behind a perfect 21-0 record, the Grizzlies captured all 12 possible first-place votes alongside 312 total points to seal another week in the top spot. The final regular-season edition will be released Sunday, May 7.• Now sitting at 21-0 on the season, the Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett continue to power through the regular-season to earn another No. 1 ranking. The Grizzlies have gathered all first-place votes this poll and earned 312 total points to remain in control of the rankings.• The Grizzlies have one more test to complete their regular-season undefeated as Gwinnett faces No. 1 ranked NCAA Division III Emory (Ga.) on April 29 in Atlanta, Ga.• For the seventh-straight installment, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains one position behind the Grizzlies at No. 2. The 2016 national runner-up holds a 17-4 overall record at this point in the season. Lindsey Wilson competes in the Mid-South Conference Tournament later this month in Bowling Green, Ky., as the regular-season has come to an end.• Lindsey Wilson competes in the Mid-South Conference Tournament later this month in Bowling Green, Ky., as the regular-season has come to an end.• The remainder of the top five continues to be the same with No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) with 292 points, No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) with 280 points and No. 5 Northwestern Ohio with 270 points.• One program joins the Top 25 this edition with No. 25 Georgetown (Ky.). The Tigers return to the Top 25 for the first time since May 25, 2016, when Georgetown was ranked No. 25.• On the other side, two programs saw their ranking drop out this week as Marian (Ind.) and Cumberland (Tenn.) slipped out of the installment.• Four programs made positive movement this edition with No. 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and No. 9 LSU Alexandria (La.) leading the way jumping two spots. No. 7 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 8 Xavier (La.) each moved one position.• Three programs slipped back in the rankings with No. 11 William Woods (Mo.) leading the way with four spots, followed by No. 17 Middle Georgia State and No. 18 Davenport (Mich.) each falling one position.• Sixteen teams remained without movement from the previous installment.• Eleven conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs from the Mid-South Conference.• Former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 20, while Brenau is third with 12.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Rank Last Week^ School (1st place votes) Record Final Points 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (12) 21-0 312 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17-4 302 3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 12-3 292 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 12-7 280 5 5 Northwestern Ohio 17-5 270 6 6 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 15-3 257 7 8 William Carey (Miss.) 13-3 254 8 9 Xavier (La.) 7-13 240 9 11 LSI-Alexandria (La.) 15-3 224 10 10 Mobile (Ala.) 22-4 218 11 7 William Woods (Mo.) 8-9 217 12 12 Indiana Wesleyan 30-7 208 13 13 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 11-5 193 14 14 Arizona Christian 17-8 182 15 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) 14-7 174 16 18 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 7-13 156 17 16 Middle Georgia State 13-8 153 18 17 Davenport (Mich.) 12-9 141 19 19 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 9-10 133 20 20 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 10-6 122 21 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) 10-7 115 22 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4-10 88 23 23 McPherson (Kan.) 8-2 85 24 24 Reinhardt (Ga.) 11-4 84 25 NR Georgetown (Ky.) 16-6 69

Dropped from the Top 25: Marian (Ind.) No. 25; Cumberland (Tenn.) No. 25

Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.) 62; Cumberland (Tenn.) 47; Coastal Georgia 45; Tennessee Wesleyan 29; Brenau (Ga.) 17; Southwestern (Kan.) 5; Southeastern (Fla.) 5; Missouri Valley 4; Asbury (Ky.) 3

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5