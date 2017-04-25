New Legislation:24-Week Season Exception

Keywords: 24-Week Season, 24-Week Season Exception, NAIA Approved Post-Season

April 25, 2017

In this week’s brief we will discuss the change to the exception found in NAIA Article I, Section F, Item 5, of the 24-week season which previously stated:

“Practice activities occurring between the deadline for the sport’s completion of conference, A.I.I. or unaffiliated grouping qualifying competition and the team’s participation in its final contest in NAIA-approved postseason shall not count towards the team’s 24-week season. Once teams are selected for NAIA-approved postseason, institutions not selected for the NAIA-approved postseason must cease practice activities or comply thereafter with the restrictions of the 24-week rule. Teams selected to participate in NAIA-approved postseason must count all activities at the conclusion of its postseason participation.”

An amendment to this exception was approved at the 2017 National Convention. For more information on what the 24-week season is, please visit this legislative brief.

This exception helps a team to plan ahead to make sure they are compliant with the bylaws. Knowing what will and will not be counted against a team’s 24-week season helps a team to maximize their schedule.

24-Week Season Exception starting August 1, 2017

- Starting in the 2017-2018 academic school year, the 24-week season exception will be as follows: When a conference, A.I.I., or unaffiliated grouping qualifying competition occurs, any practice activities occurring during the week(s) of the competition will be exempt. Once teams are selected for NAIA national championship competition, institutions not selected must cease practice activities or comply thereafter with the restrictions of the 24-week rule.

If a team’s conference tournament starts on a Wednesday and they decide to practice on the Monday or Tuesday immediately preceding the conference tournament, those practices will be exempt from that team’s 24-week season.

For example, a volleyball team is eliminated from their conference tournament on Thursday, March 23rd but still has a chance of continuing on to the National Championship as an at-large team. The selection for the national tournament bracket will not be announced until Sunday, April 1st, a week after their conference tournament has concluded. If the team decides to practice during that week in between, they will NOT have to count that week towards their 24-Week Season.

- Any regular season or non-qualifying events occurring during this time must be counted towards the team’s frequency of play limits, even if the week is exempt from the 24-week season due to this exception.

For example, a team’s conference tournament begins on Wednesday, March 22nd.The team practices on Monday, March 20th, and competes in a regular season contest on Tuesday, March 21st. The week will now count against that team’s 24-week season and their frequency of play limits, because the exemption is specifically for practice and NAIA-approved postseason play only. All regular season competitions must be counted towards frequency of play limits and the 24-week season.

As a reminder, once a team is either not selected for NAIA-approved postseason or is eliminated during NAIA-approved postseason, all contests and practice activities occurring after elimination will have to count towards a team’s 24-week season.

For more information on all legislative topics, join us on Facebook Live (@PlayNAIA) at Noon CT every Tuesday!

CHECK OUT MORE LEGISLATIVE BRIEFS: 2016 | 2015 | 2014