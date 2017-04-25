2017 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 6 (April 25)

Georgia Gwinnett earns 25th-straight No. 1

April 25, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern– For the 25-straight poll, Georgia Gwinnett maintains hold of the No. 1 spot in the latest NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Capturing all first-place votes and 312 total points, the Grizzlies remain their hold of the top spot. The final regular-season poll will be released Sunday, May 7.• Now at 25-straight polls as the No. 1 team in NAIA Men’s Tennis, the Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett have held the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll dating back to May 5, 2014. Last season, the Grizzlies won their third-straight national title and are one of only four other programs to hold their stake at No. 1 the entire season.• Georgia Gwinnett earned 312 total points and captured all 12 first-place votes to maintain its reign at No. 1. Currently at 19-0, the Grizzlies have yet to take the court in April, but will face-off against NCAA Division III No. 1 Emory (Ga.) on April 19, followed quickly by a matchup against ranked NAIA opponent in Tennessee Wesleyan.• For the eighth-straight poll, the No. 2 ranking remains with Xavier (La.), which was the 2016 national runner-up behind the Grizzlies. Xavier owns a 10-5 record and is 3-2 in its last five matches.• The top 18 spots remain the same as the last edition, with No. 3 Keiser (Fla.), No. 4 Northwestern Ohio and No. 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) rounding out the top five in the rankings.• Four programs made positive movement in the poll led by No. 22 Cumberland (Tenn.), who climbed two spots.• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) is the lone team to join the poll as it comes in at No. 24. This is the the Blue Devils first mention in the Top 25 in school history.• Cornerstone (Mich.) is the only team to fall out of the Top 25 in this edition.• Ten conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, with the Southern States Athletic Conference boasting four teams.• Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) has been ranked an NAIA-best 127 times throughout 18 seasons. Former-member Auburn Montgomery is second with 121 rankings and Webber International (Fla.) in third with 103.• Georgia Gwinnett (2015, 16), Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) (2009, 08, 07), Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011, 10), Azusa Pacific (Calif.) (2006, 04) and Oklahoma City (2001, 00) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.• Auburn Montgomery has the most No. 1 rankings (29), while Azusa Pacific and Fresno Pacific are second with 23 each.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



Rank Last Week^ School (1st place votes) Record Final Points 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (12) 19-0 312 2 2 Xavier (La.) 10-5 302 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 18-4 292 4 4 Northwestern Ohio 19-1 282 5 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 15-5 272 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 17-5 261 7 7 Arizona Christian 15-12 244 8 8 William Woods (Mo.) 11-5 243 9 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 17-3 238 10 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 14-5 219 11 11 Mobile (Ala.) 22-4 215 12 12 Westmont (Calif.) 13-7 205 13 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 6-10 188 14 14 Coastal Georgia 14-7 187 15 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-5 167 16 16 Middle Georgia State 9-8 163 17 17 Aquinas (Mich.) 16-6 152 18 18 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 10-3 139 19 20 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 11-6 125 20 21 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 8-3 122 21 22 McPherson (Kan.) 8-3 106 22 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 6-5 94 23 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 10-3 86 24 NR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 18-5 82 25 25 St. Thomas (Fla.) 5-10 71

Dropped from the Top 25: Cornerstone (Mich.) No. 19

Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 37; Warner (Fla.) 33; Davenport (Mich.) 27; Missouri Valley 26; Cumberlands (Ky.) 19; Bethany (Kan.) 17; Cornerstone (Mich.) 13; Judson (Ill.) 8; Marian (Ind.) 8; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 4; Point (Ga.) 3

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5