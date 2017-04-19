2017 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll - Postseason (April 26)

Pirates end season with No. 1 ranking

April 26, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For just the second time this season, the Pirates of Park (Mo.) claim the top spot in the 2017 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. Park ended its 2017 campaign with a 3-0 win in the National Invitational final against then-No. 1 Grand View (Iowa) to capture its fifth red banner. The Pirates earned all first-place votes and received 93 total points to take the No. 1 ranking.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

• After capturing its fifth national title, the Pirates of Park (Mo.) take over as the No. 1 team in the NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Poll. The Pirates earned their newest red banner with a 3-0 win over previously No. 1 Grand View (Iowa) last week in St. Louis, Mo. This is the second time this season Park has claimed the top spot. Park ends its season with a 26-5 overall record.

• Coming in at No. 2 in the postseason poll is national runner-up Grand View, which fell to Park in the title match. Prior to this installment, the Vikings spent four-straight weeks as the No. 1 team. At the conclusion of its season, Grand View ends 2017 with a 25-4 record.

• Rounding out the Top Five are the two national semifinalist in No. 3 Missouri Baptist and No. 4 Warner (Fla.). Lourdes (Ohio) improved one place to end its season in the top half of the rankings at No. 5.

• All previously ranked teams remained in the Top 10.

• No new teams ended the season with a ranking.

• The Heart and the Unaffiliated Group (American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate) claim the most teams in the Top 10 with three apiece.

• Grand View, Missouri Baptist and Park are the three programs this season to hold a No. 1 ranking.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There are 10 total raters, with two each representing five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There is one ballot submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of five) and two ballots submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of 10).

• The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 12 points for each first-place vote, 11 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• The sport of Men's Volleyball is in the second year of National Invitational status. For more information on sport status, click here.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.



NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll | No. 6 | April 4

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 3 Park (Mo.) (9) 26-5 93 2 1 Grand View (Iowa) 25-4 86 3 2 Missouri Baptist 27-3 79 4 4 Warner (Fla.) 24-6 72 5 6 Lourdes (Ohio) 20-9 64 6 8 Missouri Valley 18-14 57 7 5 Ottawa (Kan.) 25-7 53 8 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 27-8 44 9 9 Robert Morris (Ill.) 26-8 38 10 10 Clarke (Iowa) 18-10 30

Dropped From Rankings: None

Others Receiving Votes: St. Ambrose (Iowa) 16; Siena Heights (Mich.) 15; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 3