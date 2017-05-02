New Legislation: Transfer Graduate Student Considerations

Keywords: Recruitment, Transfer, Residency Period, Graduate Student, Enrolled Student-Athlete

In this week's brief, we will cover the new legislation passed at the 2017 National Convention regarding our graduate transfer residency requirements and recruitment rules. This brief is to inform the membership about changes to Article V, Section G, Item 1, which speaks to the residency requirements of a student that transfers from any four year institution and Article II, Section D, which speaks to the recruitment of an enrolled student-athlete. These requirements have been changed by membership for students who have graduated with their bachelorette degree and are now pursuing a graduate level degree at an NAIA institution.

Transfer Student Residency Requirements

Approved Legislation (Effective May 1, 2017)

At the 2017 National Convention, it was approved that for students who have completed all academic requirements for graduation and who have transferred to an NAIA institution and enrolled in a graduate program, professional school or fifth-year, or a post-baccalaureate degree teacher education program, they would no longer be subject to the residency requirements set in place. This bylaw amendment will allow for a graduate transfer student can compete immediately at their new institution without the requirement of a release from their previous institution or achieve a minimum GPA of 2.0. Keep in mind that conference rules and regulations regarding transfer residency requirements may still apply.

Recruitment of an Enrolled Student-Athlete

Approved Legislation (Effective May 1, 2017)

At the 2017 National Convention, membership approved to add a section that specifically speaks to the recruitment of a student who had finished their bachelorette degree and had the ability to continue competing while pursuing a graduate degree. The new legislation that will be found in Article II, Section D, Item 3, will allow an NAIA coach or athletics department employee to initiate contact with a student, but only once they have graduated or have met all requirements for a bachelorette degree, whichever comes later.

Example: A student is able to walk at their institution's May graduation ceremony at the end of their final term, but still needs to complete one course during the summer to meet all graduation requirements for their degree. An NAIA institution may not initiate contact with this student until the student has completed and passed that summer course which would complete any outstanding graduation requirements needed to earn their bachelorette degree.

