2017 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — May 2 (No. 4)
By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma City continues to control the top of the charts, holding the No. 1 spot for the 12th-straight time in the 2017 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The final regular-season Top 25, along with the national championship opening round qualifiers and pairings, will be announced on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. CST. The announcement will occur via a live video selection show on NAIA.org.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
• With all 19 first-place votes and 529 points, Oklahoma City heads into the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Postseason action begins Thursday from Oklahoma City.
• The defending national champion had a 52-game win streak snapped after a loss to NCAA Division II powerhouse West Texas A&M (ranked No. 6) on April 18. The Stars started the year 47-0 prior to that setback.
• The 12-straight top rankings by Oklahoma City is the longest for an NAIA program since former member Concordia (Calif.) went 18-consecutive weeks at No. 1 that spanned the 2013-14 seasons.
• The Stars are ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in several key categories: win percentage (.983), runs scored per game (8.1); total RBIs (423), opponent batting average (.144) and team ERA (0.74).
• Brenau (Ga.) holds in the No. 2 position for the second-straight week. The Tigers have the second-most victories in the NAIA with a 51-5 mark. After winning the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Tournament, Brenau qualified for its second-straight NAIA National Championship Opening Round.
• The rest of the teams in positions No. 3 through 8 all held from the previous installment: No. 3 Columbia (Mo.), No. 4 Marian (Ind.), No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett, No. 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), No. 7 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 8 Davenport (Mich.).
• Movement was minimal within poll. Two teams – No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) and No. 23 Bellevue (Neb.) – both improved two spots. Conversely, No. 16 Vanguard (Calif.) and No. 20 Southern Oregon both slipped down two positions.
• The lone newcomer is No. 24 Williams Baptist (Ark.). The Eagles took a break in the previous poll but was ranked No. 19 in the second regular-season installment.
• Overall, 18 of the 19 conferences are represented in this edition. The Southern States Athletic Conference has the most schools represented with three.
• Six conferences send at least two schools into the Top 25.
• Through five polls this year, 39 different programs have been ranked at least once.
• Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 126-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch, which goes back to the start of the 2004 season. William Carey is second with 89-consecutive mentions. Next in line for consecutive streaks is Lindsey Wilson at 50.
• Former member California Baptist tops the charts of most all-time No. 1 mentions with 46. Oklahoma City is second all-time with 40, followed by former member Concordia with 24, former member Simon Fraser (B.C.) with 18 and Thomas (Ga.) with 13.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete calendar of 2017 Top 25 Polls, click here.
2017 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll – May 2, 2017
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City (19)
|57-1
|529
|2
|2
|Brenau (Ga.)
|53-5
|508
|3
|3
|Columbia (Mo.)
|40-5
|496
|4
|4
|Marian (Ind.)
|40-4
|471
|5
|5
|Georgia Gwinnett
|45-7-1
|465
|6
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|39-11
|427
|7
|7
|William Carey (Miss.)
|42-10
|422
|8
|8
|Davenport (Mich.)
|38-6
|416
|9
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|35-8
|381
|10
|9
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|37-13
|368
|11
|12
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|37-5
|350
|12
|11
|LSU Alexandria
|43-8
|348
|13
|13
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|38-13
|321
|14
|16
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|41-14-1
|296
|15
|15
|Corban (Ore.)
|38-9
|283
|16
|14
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|42-12
|280
|17
|17
|Simpson (Calif.)
|40-8
|279
|18
|19
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|41-7
|226
|19
|20
|Mobile (Ala.)
|40-18
|202
|20
|18
|Southern Oregon
|37-12
|190
|21
|21
|Grand View (Iowa)
|39-11
|183
|22
|23
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|34-15
|155
|23
|25
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|45-12
|152
|24
|NR
|Williams Baptist (Ark.)
|29-9
|147
|25
|24
|Warner (Fla.)
|22-13
|113
Dropped from rankings: No. 22 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
Others Receiving Votes: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 64; Taylor (Ind.) 51; Oregon Tech 49; Clarke (Iowa) 46; Georgetown (Ky.) 35; Thomas (Ga.) 22; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 18; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18; Ottawa (Kan.) 15; Coastal Georgia 14; Menlo (Calif.) 10; Indiana Wesleyan 9; St. Gregory's (Okla.) 7.
^ Ranking from 2017 Coaches Top 25 Poll (April 18, 2017)