2017 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — May 2 (No. 4)

Oklahoma City is No. 1 for the 12th-straight time

May 02, 2017

By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma City continues to control the top of the charts, holding the No. 1 spot for the 12th-straight time in the 2017 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The final regular-season Top 25, along with the national championship opening round qualifiers and pairings, will be announced on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. CST. The announcement will occur via a live video selection show on NAIA.org.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

• With all 19 first-place votes and 529 points, Oklahoma City heads into the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Postseason action begins Thursday from Oklahoma City.

• The defending national champion had a 52-game win streak snapped after a loss to NCAA Division II powerhouse West Texas A&M (ranked No. 6) on April 18. The Stars started the year 47-0 prior to that setback.

• The 12-straight top rankings by Oklahoma City is the longest for an NAIA program since former member Concordia (Calif.) went 18-consecutive weeks at No. 1 that spanned the 2013-14 seasons.

• The Stars are ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in several key categories: win percentage (.983), runs scored per game (8.1); total RBIs (423), opponent batting average (.144) and team ERA (0.74).

• Brenau (Ga.) holds in the No. 2 position for the second-straight week. The Tigers have the second-most victories in the NAIA with a 51-5 mark. After winning the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Tournament, Brenau qualified for its second-straight NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

• The rest of the teams in positions No. 3 through 8 all held from the previous installment: No. 3 Columbia (Mo.), No. 4 Marian (Ind.), No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett, No. 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), No. 7 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 8 Davenport (Mich.).

• Movement was minimal within poll. Two teams – No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) and No. 23 Bellevue (Neb.) – both improved two spots. Conversely, No. 16 Vanguard (Calif.) and No. 20 Southern Oregon both slipped down two positions.

• The lone newcomer is No. 24 Williams Baptist (Ark.). The Eagles took a break in the previous poll but was ranked No. 19 in the second regular-season installment.

• Overall, 18 of the 19 conferences are represented in this edition. The Southern States Athletic Conference has the most schools represented with three.

• Six conferences send at least two schools into the Top 25.

• Through five polls this year, 39 different programs have been ranked at least once.

• Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 126-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch, which goes back to the start of the 2004 season. William Carey is second with 89-consecutive mentions. Next in line for consecutive streaks is Lindsey Wilson at 50.

• Former member California Baptist tops the charts of most all-time No. 1 mentions with 46. Oklahoma City is second all-time with 40, followed by former member Concordia with 24, former member Simon Fraser (B.C.) with 18 and Thomas (Ga.) with 13.



Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete calendar of 2017 Top 25 Polls, click here.



2017 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll – May 2, 2017

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City (19) 57-1 529 2 2 Brenau (Ga.) 53-5 508 3 3 Columbia (Mo.) 40-5 496 4 4 Marian (Ind.) 40-4 471 5 5 Georgia Gwinnett 45-7-1 465 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 39-11 427 7 7 William Carey (Miss.) 42-10 422 8 8 Davenport (Mich.) 38-6 416 9 10 Morningside (Iowa) 35-8 381 10 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 37-13 368 11 12 St. Francis (Ill.) 37-5 350 12 11 LSU Alexandria 43-8 348 13 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 38-13 321 14 16 Reinhardt (Ga.) 41-14-1 296 15 15 Corban (Ore.) 38-9 283 16 14 Vanguard (Calif.) 42-12 280 17 17 Simpson (Calif.) 40-8 279 18 19 Rio Grande (Ohio) 41-7 226 19 20 Mobile (Ala.) 40-18 202 20 18 Southern Oregon 37-12 190 21 21 Grand View (Iowa) 39-11 183 22 23 Science & Arts (Okla.) 34-15 155 23 25 Bellevue (Neb.) 45-12 152 24 NR Williams Baptist (Ark.) 29-9 147 25 24 Warner (Fla.) 22-13 113

Dropped from rankings: No. 22 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)



Others Receiving Votes: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 64; Taylor (Ind.) 51; Oregon Tech 49; Clarke (Iowa) 46; Georgetown (Ky.) 35; Thomas (Ga.) 22; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 18; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18; Ottawa (Kan.) 15; Coastal Georgia 14; Menlo (Calif.) 10; Indiana Wesleyan 9; St. Gregory's (Okla.) 7.



^ Ranking from 2017 Coaches Top 25 Poll (April 18, 2017)