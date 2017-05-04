Fast Start Propels No. 3 Lawrence Tech Into Semifinals

Blue Devils down No. 6 Tennessee Wesleyan, 17-6

May 04, 2017

By Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational Media Coordinator

Greenville, S.C. – (Box Score) Third seed Lawrence Tech (Mich.) scored on the first four possessions en route to a 17-6 win over No. 6 Tennessee Wesleyan in the first quarterfinal match of the 2017 NAIA Invitational Thursday morning at Sirrine Stadium. With the win the Blue Devils improve to 17-1, while the Bulldogs finish 13-5.

Isabelle Vickers got the Blue Devils started with three goals in a span of 2:23 to give Lawrence Tech an early 3-0 lead. Lawrence Tech added another goal, before Tennessee Wesleyan got on the board with an unassisted goal from Mikayla Virden at the 23:48 mark. Lawrence Tech added four unanswered goals, including a pair from Kadijah Kalo to extend their lead to 8-1 with 16:00 minutes left. The score remained that way until the 3:00 mark when Emily Waldrop netted a man-up goal for the Bulldogs. Tennessee Wesleyan added two more goals, before Lawrence Tech scored in the final seconds of the half to give them a 9-4 lead at the break.

Kalo scored back-to-back goals to start the second half and extend the Blue Devils lead to 11-5. Tennessee Wesleyan responded three minutes later as Jasmin Hickman scored a man-down goal. Lawrence Tech had four different players net the final four goals of the contest for the 17-6 final.

Leading the way for Lawrence Tech was Kalo and Vickers. Kalo tallied six goals and two assists, while Vickers added four goals, three assists, and a team-high five draw controls. Anna Gagnon netted a hat trick, while Marie Klonowski made nine saves in goal.

Hickman recorded three goals, scooped four ground balls and caused three turnovers to lead the way for Tennessee Wesleyan. Brittany Turner tallied a goal and a team-high five draw controls, while Kelly Blitz finished with eight saves and five ground balls.

Lawrence Tech advances to the semifinals Friday against the winner of the Davenport-Ave Maria game. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.