No. 6 Indiana Tech Fends Off No. 3 Lourdes, 13-12

Warriors advance to National Invitational semifinals

May 03, 2017

By Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational Media Coordinator

Greenville, S.C. - (Box Score) Sixth-seed Indiana Tech netted six third quarter goals and held off a late rally to upset third-seed Lourdes (Ohio), 13-12, in the opening game of the 2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse National Invitational Wednesday at Sirrine Stadium. With the win the Warriors improve to 12-5, while the Gray Wolves finish 12-3.

Lourdes struck first as Jared Yoshino and Cory Campbell each netted a goal within the first five minutes of the contest. Indiana Tech responded 40 seconds later as Brandon Gates scored an unassisted goal. The score remained that way until the 1:06 mark when Jace Childs of Indaina Tech found the back of the net to even the score, 2-2, after the opening period.

The Warriors won the opening faceoff of the second quarter and on the ensuing possession Gates connected with Childs for a goal to give Indiana Tech a 3-2 lead. The two teams traded goals twice, before Dalton Vowles of Lourdes scored twice to give the Gray Wolves 6-5 lead at the break.

Both teams scored back-to-back goals to start the third quarter to give Lourdes an 8-7 advantage with 5:49 remaining. Two minutes later Will McKinney connected with Noah Puckett in front of the cage for a goal to even the score 8-8. That goal sparked 4-0 run over the course of the next three minutes to take an 11-8 lead with 13 seconds remaining.

Lourdes won the ensuing faceoff and Casey Hilfinger netted an unassisted goal with three seconds left to cut the deficit to 11-9 after three quarters.

Indiana Tech extended their lead to 12-9, as Puckett scored a goal three minutes into the fourth quarter. Lourdes responded scoring three of the next four goals to cut the deficit to 13-12 with 42 seconds remaining. The Gray Wolves had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but Drew Gilhooly's shot just missed the cage for 13-12 final.

Childs led the way for Indiana Tech with seven goals and a game-high seven ground balls, while McKinney recorded two goals and dished out three assists.

Vowles paced Lourdes with five goals and an assist. Yoshino added five points, while Gilhooly recorded a pair of goals and scooped five ground balls. Conner Mishler made 12 saves in the cage.

Indiana Tech advances to the semifinals on Friday against the winner of the Reinhardt (Ga.)-Lawrence Tech (Mich.). That contest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.