Top-seeded SCAD Savannah Downs No. 8 Ottawa, 19-8

Bees advance to semifinal for the second-straight year

May 04, 2017

By Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational Media Coordinator

Greenville, S.C. – (Box Score) Top seed SCAD Savannah (Ga.) has ten different players net at least one goal en route to a 19-8 win over eighth seed Ottawa (Kan.) in the third quarterfinal game of the 2017 NAIA Invitational Thursday afternoon at Sirrine Stadium. With the win the Bees improve to 12-1, while the Braves finish 10-3.

SCAD jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as Joanna Ehatt scored an unassisted goal 33 seconds into the contest. Ottawa responded a couple minutes later as Paige Fayette's shot connected with the back of the goal. SCAD add a pair of goals before Fayette converted a free position shot to give SCAD a 3-2 edge with 17:27 remaining. SCAD responded scoring seven unanswered goals over a ten minute span to take a 13-2 lead with 6:02 left. Kirsten Carr netted a pair of those goals, while Torii Clark added a goal and an assist during that stretch. Ottawa cut the deficit to 13-4 before the Bees added three straight goals to take a 13-4 lead at the break.

It was a similar story in the second half as Sydney Knego connected with Drew Dowgiallo for a goal 29 seconds in. The two teams traded goals twice before Kiarah Thomas and Cassidy Ring each scored a goal for the Braves to cut the deficit to 16-8 with 13:03 remaining. SCAD scored the final three goals for the 19-8 final.

Leading the way for SCAD was Knego and Ehatt. Knego netted four goals and a team-high six points, while added five points. Shannon Flaherty, Taylor Vaccaro, and Danni Cox each tallied four points for the Bees. Maggie Lortz made six saves and scooped four ground balls, while Dowgiallo added four ground balls and two draw controls.

Ottawa was led by Fayette who finished with a hat trick and added a pair of assists. Kiarah Thomas scooped up a game-high six draw controls, while Tabatha Saake made ten saves in the cage.

SCAD advances to the semifinals Friday against the winner of the Indiana Tech-Georgetown game. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.