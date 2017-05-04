2016-17 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6 (May 4)
By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, MO. – For the eighth-straight poll, the ten-time national champions Oklahoma City capture the No. 1 spot in the final regular-season NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Stars earned 20 first-place votes and 360 total points to remain in control. The postseason Top 25 Poll will be released on Friday, May 26.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
|RANK
|LAST^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City (20)
|560
|2
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|535
|3
|3
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|531
|4
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|505
|5
|5
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|487
|6
|6
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|470
|7
|8
|William Woods (Mo.)
|450
|8
|10
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|424
|9
|9
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|406
|10
|15
|Taylor (Ind.)
|372
|11
|11
|British Columbia
|370
|12
|14
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|362
|13
|12
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|349
|14
|13
|Arizona Christian
|320
|15
|17
|Coastal Georgia
|313
|16
|7
|Northwestern Ohio
|311
|17
|NR
|Point (Ga.)
|263
|18
|22
|Grand View (Iowa)
|251
|19
|19
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|223
|20
|16
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|218
|21
|18
|Victoria (B.C.)
|212
|22
|19
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|205
|23
|24
|Webber International (Fla.)
|155
|24
|21
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|124
|25
|25
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|105
Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 83; Missouri Valley 74; Faulkner (Ala.) 62; The Master's (Calif.) 53; Madonna (Mich.) 53; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 25; Marian (Ind.) 22; St. Andrews (N.C.) 18; Bellevue (Neb.) 18; Cumberland (Tenn.) 8; Point Park (Pa.) 3