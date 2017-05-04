2016-17 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6 (May 4)

Oklahoma City captures its eighth-straight No. 1

May 04, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, MO. – For the eighth-straight poll, the ten-time national champions Oklahoma City capture the No. 1 spot in the final regular-season NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Stars earned 20 first-place votes and 360 total points to remain in control. The postseason Top 25 Poll will be released on Friday, May 26.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK LAST^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City (20) 560 2 2 Texas Wesleyan 535 3 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 531 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 505 5 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 487 6 6 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 470 7 8 William Woods (Mo.) 450 8 10 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 424 9 9 Southeastern (Fla.) 406 10 15 Taylor (Ind.) 372 11 11 British Columbia 370 12 14 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 362 13 12 William Jessup (Calif.) 349 14 13 Arizona Christian 320 15 17 Coastal Georgia 313 16 7 Northwestern Ohio 311 17 NR Point (Ga.) 263 18 22 Grand View (Iowa) 251 19 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 223 20 16 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 218 21 18 Victoria (B.C.) 212 22 19 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 205 23 24 Webber International (Fla.) 155 24 21 St. Thomas (Fla.) 124 25 25 Oklahoma Wesleyan 105

Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 83; Missouri Valley 74; Faulkner (Ala.) 62; The Master's (Calif.) 53; Madonna (Mich.) 53; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 25; Marian (Ind.) 22; St. Andrews (N.C.) 18; Bellevue (Neb.) 18; Cumberland (Tenn.) 8; Point Park (Pa.) 3