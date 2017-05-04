No. 4 Indiana Tech uses Offensive Explosion to get Past No. 5 Georgetown

Warriors claim final spot in semifinals

May 04, 2017

By Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational Media Coordinator

Greenville, S.C. – (Box Score) Fourth seed Indiana Tech jumped out to an early 7-1 lead and never looked back as they defeated fifth seed Georgetown (Ky.), 18-8, in the final quarterfinal game of the 2017 NAIA Invitational Thursday afternoon at Sirrine Stadium. With the win the Warriors improve to 15-4, while the Tigers finish 9-5.

Indiana Tech struck early as Sam Vikstrom connected with McKenna Mesclier for a goal 21 seconds into the game. Vikstrom and Mesclier each added another goal to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead with 26:26 remaining. Georgetown won the ensuing draw control and on the Tigers possession Merrisa Heraldson netted an unassisted goal to cut the deficit to 3-1. Indiana Tech scored four unanswered goals, including two from Dakota Dawson to extend their lead to 7-1 six minutes in. Avery Blackmon netted a hat trick as part of a 4-1 run for Georgetown to make it a three goal game 8-5 with 3:15 remaining. A minute later a Vikstrom goal sparked a 3-0 run for the Warriors, giving Indiana Tech an 11-5 lead at halftime.

Indiana Tech carried the momentum into the second half and scored five straight goals to extend their lead to 16-5 midway through the half. Kristina Scott scored a pair of goals and Vikstrom added a goal and an assist during the run. Blackmon scored three of the next four goals for Georgetown before Indiana Tech netted a goal in the final minutes for the 18-8 final.

Leading the way for Indiana Tech was Vikstrom and Dawson. Vikstrom recorded nine points (six goals and three assists), while Dawson added a hat trick and a pair of assists. Mesclier and Heidi Tremaine chipped in four points apiece. Bailey Childs tallied two goals, two assists, six ground balls, and four draw controls in the win.

Georgetown was led by Blackmon who finished with six goals and six draw controls. Heraldson added a pair of goals while scooping three ground balls. Julia Tross made ten saves and scooped four ground balls in 53:56 minutes of action in the cage. Allison Boerger led the Tigers backline with four ground balls.

Indiana Tech advances to the semifinals Friday against SCAD. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.