Fast Start Propels No. 3 Lawrence Tech to Title Game

Blue Devils defeat defending national champion Davenport, 14-11

May 05, 2017

By Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational Media Coordinator

Greenville, S.C. – (Box Score) Third seed Lawrence Tech (Mi.) scored the first 13 goals of the game and halted a late rally to knock off second seed Davenport (Mi.) 14-11 to advance to the 2017 NAIA Invitational championship game Friday at Sirrine Stadium. With the win the Blue Devils improve to 18-1 while the Panthers finished 15-3.

Lawrence Tech got off to a fast start as Isabelle Vickers found Kadijah Kalo for a goal with 28:32 remaining in the first. The Blue Devils added four straight goals over the course of the next five minutes to take a 5-0 lead with 23:37 left. Lawrence Tech scored eight unanswered goals, including three from Vickers and two from Ashley Collins to take a 13-0 lead with 5:52 remaining in the opening period.

Davenport started to rally as Amber Livingston netted an unassisted goal at the 4:01 mark to put the Panthers on the board. Davenport added a pair of goals in the final two minutes to cut the deficit to 13-3 at halftime.

Davenport carried the momentum into the second half as Livingston and Brooke Knoll scored back-to-back goals to make it 13-5 with 23:09 remaining. Knoll scored three of Davenport's next five goals to bring the Panthers within three at 13-10 with 14:47 left. A couple minutes later Jessica Lemcke scored an unassisted goal to make it 13-11. Lawrence Tech snapped a 19 minute scoreless drought as Kalo's shot connected with the back of the cage for a goal. Both teams had chances in the final minutes but couldn't convert for the 14-11 final.

Leading the way for Lawrence Tech was Vickers and Kalo. Vickers recorded seven points (four goals, three assists), while Kalo tallied three goals, two assists, four ground balls and four draw controls. Collins added three goals and an assists.

Knoll led the way for Davenport with a team-high five goals. Lemcke added a pair of goals to go along with two ground balls and three draw controls. Livingston and Tara Pluger each tallied two points in the contest.

Lawrence Tech advances to the championship game on Saturday against the winner of the SCAD-Indiana Tech game. That game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.