Knego's Game-Winning Goal Lifts SCAD Savannah to NAIA Championship Game

Bees down Indiana Tech, 14-13

May 05, 2017

By Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational Media Coordinator

Greenville, S.C. – (Box Score) In a game that saw nine ties and three lead changes, Sydney Knego's goal with 13 seconds left gave top seed SCAD Savannah (Ga.) a 14-13 win over fourth seed Indiana Tech to advance to the 2017 NAIA Invitational championship game Friday at Sirrine Stadium. With the win the Bees improve to 13-1 while the Warriors finished 15-5.

SCAD jumped out to an early lead as Shannon Flaherty found Drew Dowgiallo for a goal two minutes into the first half. Back-to-back goals from Torii Clark extended the Bees lead to 3-0. Indiana Tech responded with three goals over a three minute span to even the score 3-3 with 21:00. Playing man-down, Dowgiallo shot got past the goalie the give SCAD a 4-3 advantage. The two teams traded goals twice, before Joanna Ehatt netted an unassisted goal to extend SCAD's lead to 7-5. McKenna Mesclier and Heidi Tremaine each converted a free position shot for Indiana Tech to knot the game at 7-7. The score remained that way until the final seconds of the half as Ehatt found Knego for a goal to give SCAD a 8-7 lead at the break.

Indiana Tech tied the game at 8-8, before Kristina Scott unassisted goal with 26:59 remaining gave the Warriors there first lead of the game. SCAD responded with the three straight goals over the next five minutes to take an 11-9 lead. Indiana Tech netted three of the next four goals, including a pair from Scott to even the score at 12-12 with 16:10 left. Less than a minute later Knego scored a free position goal to give the Bees a 13-12 lead. The score remained that way until the 4:45 mark when Bailey Childs' netted the equalizer off a free position shot to even the score 13-13. SCAD took advantage of an Indiana Tech yellow card as Knego's free position shot connected with the back of the cage for a man-up goal with 13 seconds left to give SCAD the 14-13 final.

Leading the way for SCAD was Knego, Dowgiallo, and Olivia Stahl. Knego recorded six goals, seven points, and scooped seven draw controls, while Dowgiallo tallied a four points. Stahl and Shannon Flaherty each scooped up a game-high eight ground balls as Clark chipped in with a hat trick.

Scott led the way for Indiana Tech with four goals, five ground balls, and four draw controls. Sam Vikstrom and Jennifer Banks each tallied three points while Sydney Davies made 14 saves in the contest.

SCAD advances to the championship game on Saturday against Lawrence Tech. That game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.