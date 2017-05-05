2017 NAIA Men's Golf National Championships Pairings Announced (May 5)

National championships play opens at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16

May 05, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, NAIA Athletic Communications & Media Intern

KANSAS CITY Mo. – (First Round | Second Round) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the first and second round pairings for the 2017 NAIA Men's Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The 66th annual event will take place May 16-19.

First round play gets underway on May 16 at 7:30 a.m. CDT with 2016 national champion Oklahoma City, along with Johnson & Wales (Fla.) and the 2016 national runner-up British Columbia starting on hole No. 1. Beginning the day on No. 10 at 7:50 a.m. will be Keiser (Fla.), Taylor (Ind.) and Arizona Christian.

Day one's afternoon action starts at 12 p.m., as Point (Ga.), Madonna (Mich.) and Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) tee off on the front-nine. Oklahoma Wesleyan, Cumberland (Tenn.) and St. Ambrose (Iowa) open its championship on the back-nine at 12:30 p.m.

Individual qualifiers Laren Rowe of Victoria (B.C.), Rasmus Lind of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Sergio Garcia of Mount Mercy (Iowa), Ben Kendrick of Cumberlands (Ky.), Montana Frame of Oregon Tech and Brian Peck of Southwestern (Kan.) tee off No. 10 at 9:30 and 9:40 a.m. on day one and 2:10 p.m. on the second day on hole one. Matt McCurry of Asbury (Ky.), Corey Matthew of Morningside (Iowa), Joey Medora of Holy Cross (Ind.), Jake Coffey of Indiana Wesleyan and Joe Hurn of St. Andrews (N.C.) tee of No. 10 at 1:20, 1:30, 1:40, 1:50 and 2:00 p.m. on day one. The start times flip on day two for the individuals with the same matchups.

The start times flip on day two with Oklahoma Wesleyan, Cumberland and St. Ambrose teeing off on No. 1 at 7:50 a.m., while Point, Madonna and Embry-Riddle are off of No. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Keiser, Taylor and Arizona Christian start their second rounds at 12:30 p.m. off of No. 1. Oklahoma City, Johnson & Wales and British Columbia swing off the 10th tee at noon.

The 156-player field consists of 21 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, eight at-large berths and eleven individual qualifiers.

For additional information on the 2017 NAIA Men's Golf National Championships, click here.