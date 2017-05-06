SCAD Savannah Wins Invitational Title

Bees knock off Lawrence Tech, 16-10

May 06, 2017

By Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational Media Coordinator

Greenville, S.C. – (Box Score) No. 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) had seven different players score at least one goal as the Bees defeated third seed Lawrence Tech (Mich.), 16-10, to claim their first NAIA Invitational Championship at the 2017 NAIA Invitational Saturday at Sirrine Stadium. With the win the Bees finish the season with a 14-1 record, while the Blue Devils fall to 18-2.

SCAD jumped out an early lead as Taylor Vaccaro found Joanna Ehatt in front of the cage for a goal, two minutes into the first half. Kadijah Kalo's unassisted goal tied the game, before the Bees scored four straight to take a 5-1 lead with 18:31 remaining. Shannon Flaherty dished out a pair of assists during that run. Lawrence Tech responded with three straight goals, including two from Anna Gagnon to make it a 5-4 game. SCAD had four different players each net a goal as the Bees scored four of the final five goals of the first half to take a 9-5 lead at the break.

The NAIA tournament most valuable player Sydney Knego dished out an assist and scored a goal to start the second half and extend the lead to 11-5. The Bees added another goal before Isabelle Vickers found Gabbi Larkin cutting for a goal to make it 12-6 with 24:15 remaining. After the two teams traded goals Flaherty hooked up with Vaccaro for a goal, which sparked a 3-0 run for SCAD. Lawrence Tech netted the final three goals of the game over of the course of the final eight minutes for the 16-10 final.

Leading the way for SCAD was Knego, Flaherty, and Dowgiallo. Knego recorded four goals, five points, five draw controls, and four ground balls. Flaherty added four assists, six caused turnovers, five ground balls, and four draw controls, while Dowgiallo netted four goals. Olivia Stahl recorded four of SCAD's 22 caused turnovers.

Gagnon and Kalo led the way for Lawrence Tech with four points apiece. Kalo had a pair of goals and assists to go along with a game-high eight draw controls. Vickers added three points, while Marci Schaeffer recorded six caused turnovers and four ground balls. Marie Klonowski made nine saves between the pipes.



Lawrence Tech finishes as the 2017 Women's Lacrosse National Invitational runner-up.

2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse National Invitational Most Valuable Player – Sydney Knego, SCAD (Ga.)

2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse National Invitational – All-Tournament Team

Bianca Ballarin, Ave Maria (Fla.)

Avery Blackmon, Georgetown (Ky.)

Jessica Lemcke, Davenport (Mi.)

Sydney Davis, Indiana Tech

Sam Vikstrom, Indiana Tech

Isabelle Vickers, Lawrence Tech (Mi.)

Marci Shaeffer, Lawrence Tech (Mi.)

Ashley Collins, Lawrence Tech (Mi.)

Kadijah Kalo, Lawrence Tech (Mi.)

Shannon Flaherty, SCAD (Ga.)

Olivia Stahl, SCAD (Ga.)

Joanna Ehatt, SCAD (Ga.)