2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Final (May 7)

Grizzlies notch 11th-straight No. 1 ranking

May 07, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

– For the 11-straight installment of the NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett boast the No. 1 ranking. Behind a perfect undefeated record, the Grizzlies captured all possible first-place votes alongside 374 total points to seal another week in the top spot. The 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Qualifiers will be released Monday by 5 p.m. CST, with the bracket for play in Mobile, Ala., coming out Tuesday.• With an undefeated record at the conclusion the regular-season, the Grizzlies of Georgia earn the final No. 1 ranking during the 2017 season. The Grizzlies have gathered all first-place votes this season and earned 374 total points to remain in control of the rankings.• For the eighth-straight installment, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains just a step behind the Grizzlies at No. 2 in the rankings. The 2016 national runner-up holds a 19-4 overall record at the end of the regular-season. The Mid-South Conference champions are currently riding a 15-match win-streak.• No. 5 San Diego Christian (Calif.) is the only new team to the top five. Northwestern Ohio dropped out of the upper five teams as it fell back to No. 8. The remainder of the top five includes No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 4 Keiser (Fla.).• No. 24 Tennessee Wesleyan is the only new program to the rankings this week. Reinhardt (Ga.) is the lone team to see its rating taken away.• Five programs saw positive advancement this week led by No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 23 Georgetown (Ky.) who both advanced two spots.• No. 8 Northwestern Ohio fell back the farthest with its three-spot slip. Three other programs also lost momentum but still remained in the Top 25.• Fourteen programs remained in the same rating as last edition.• Eight teams remained without movement from the previous installment.• Twelve conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs from the Mid-South Conference.• Former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 20, while Brenau is third with 12.• Brenau also previously held the record for most consecutive appearances in the Top 25 Poll with 99, which ended last edition as they fell out of the rankings.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1st Place Votes) Record Final Points 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (14) 21-0 374 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 19-4 362 3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 12-3 350 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 12-7 337 5 6 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 15-3 319 6 7 William Carey (Miss.) 17-3 313 7 8 Xavier (La.) 7-13 295 8 5 Northwestern Ohio 19-6 291 9 9 LSU Alexandria 17-3 275 10 12 Indiana Wesleyan 30-7 272 11 10 Mobile (Ala.) 22-4 257 12 11 William Woods (Mo.) 11-9 248 13 13 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 15-5 231 14 14 Arizona Christian 17-8 218 15 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) 15-8 209 16 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 7-13 193 17 17 Middle Georgia State 13-8 179 18 18 Davenport (Mich.) 14-10 167 19 19 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10-11 154 20 20 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 12-6 148 21 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) 11-8 137 22 23 McPherson (Kan.) 12-2 107 23 25 Georgetown (Ky.) 16-7 105 24 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4-10 91 25 NR Tennessee Wesleyan 12-7 88

Dropped from the Top 25: Reinhardt (Ga.) (24)

Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.) 65; Reinhardt (Ga.) 57; Cumberland (Tenn.) 50; Coastal Georgia 40; Brenau (Ga.) 19; Missouri Valley 12; Asbury (Ky.) 9; Southwestern (Kan.) 9; Southeastern (Fla.) 5; Biola (Calif.) 4

