2017 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Final (May 7)

Georgia Gwinnett earn 26th-straight No. 1

May 07, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern– For the 26-straight poll, Georgia Gwinnett maintains hold of the No. 1 spot in the final NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Sunday. Capturing all first-place votes and 374 total points, the Grizzlies remain their hold of the top spot. The 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Qualifiers will be released Monday by 5 p.m. CST, with the bracket for play in Mobile, Ala., coming out Tuesday.• Now at 26-straight polls as the No. 1 team in NAIA Men's Tennis, the Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett have held the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll for the entire season. Last season, the Grizzlies won their third-straight national title and are one of only four other programs to hold their stake at No. 1 the entire season.• Continuing to capture all first-place votes possible, Georgia Gwinnett earned 374 total points to maintain its claim at No. 1. The Grizzlies ended the regular-season with an unblemished 19-0 record.• For the eighth-straight poll, the No. 2 ranking remains with Xavier (La.), which was the 2016 national runner-up behind the Grizzlies. Xavier now owns an 11-5 record. The Gold Rush met up with Georgia Gwinnett for the first time since the national championship match earlier last month with the Grizzlies earning a 5-0 win.• No. 3 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 4 Northwestern Ohio remained in place in the top five this edition, with No. 5 Campbellsville (Ky.) moving up four spots to round-out the top five.• No teams lost their spot in the Top 25 this edition.• Five programs advanced positively this installment, with No. 17 Tennessee Wesleyan making a poll-high six-place jump.• No. 24 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) fell the most spots back as it slipped six places. Five other programs also slipped backwards, yet remained ranked.• Thirteen programs remained in their previous ranking.• Ten conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, with the Southern States Athletic Conference bringing forward a poll-most of four programs.• Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) has been ranked an NAIA-best 127 times throughout 18 seasons. Former-member Auburn Montgomery is second with 121 rankings and Webber International (Fla.) in third with 103.• Georgia Gwinnett (2015, 16), Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) (2009, 08, 07), Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011, 10), Azusa Pacific (Calif.) (2006, 04) and Oklahoma City (2001, 00) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.• Auburn Montgomery has the most No. 1 rankings (29), while Azusa Pacific and Fresno Pacific are second with 23 each.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Poll - Final (May 7)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1st Place Votes) RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (14) 19-0 374 2 2 Xavier (La.) 11-5 362 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 18-4 350 4 4 Northwestern Ohio 21-1 338 5 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 20-3 319 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 17-5 315 7 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 16-6 299 8 7 Arizona Christian 15-12 289 9 8 William Woods (Mo.) 13-5 287 10 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 18-5 262 11 11 Mobile (Ala.) 22-4 254 12 12 Westmont (Calif.) 13-7 245 13 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 6-10 228 14 14 Coastal Georgia 14-7 218 15 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 13-5 206 16 16 Middle Georgia State 9-8 192 17 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 12-4 169 18 19 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12-7 152 19 20 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 8-5 150 20 24 Lawrence Tech (MI) 20-6 146 21 21 McPherson (Kan.) 12-3 122 22 17 Aquinas (Mich.) 17-7 120 23 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-6 116 24 18 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 11-4 114 25 25 St. Thomas (Fla.) 5-10 84

Dropped from the Top 25: None.

Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 76; Warner (Fla.) 40; Davenport (Mich.) 30; Missouri Valley 25; Cumberland (Ky.) 22; Judson (Ill.) 11; Point (Ga.) 10; Marian (Ind.) 10; Bethany (Kan.) 10; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 9

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll – No. 6