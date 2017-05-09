New Legislation: Unattached Criteria

Keywords: Unattached Criteria, Eligibility, Eligibility Center Determination, Individual, Team, Summer Participation

May 09, 2017

In this week's brief, we will cover the new legislation passed at the 2017 National Convention regarding the unattached criteria. This brief is to inform the membership about the changes that have been made to Article V, Section B, Item 18, Exception 3; which speaks to the criteria a student-athlete must meet in order to be considered an unattached participant.

To understand what it means to be considered an unattached athlete, please review the brief published on September 25, 2017 titled Participating as an Unattached Athlete.

Unattached Criteria (Prior to May 1, 2017)

To view what the criteria is for student-athletes that participated unattached prior to May 1, 2017, please review the brief published on March 22, 2016 titled Unattached Criteria Q & A.

Unattached Criteria (Effective May 1, 2017)

At the 2017 National Convention, membership voted to eliminate the transportation criteria and to add a new eligibility criteria to the list. The new criteria will have a significant impact on student-athletes that compete in non-intercollegiate leagues, teams, and/or event. The new criteria will now read as follows:

1. A coach or representative of the athletics department does not enter the student(s) in the event;

2. The institution or its representatives does not provide meals or housing to the student(s) with regard to the event;

3. The student(s) does not wear an institutional uniform nor use the institution's name in the event;

4. Student(s) competing “unattached” are not covered by institutional athletic insurance;

5. Student(s) are made aware that they are not covered by institutional athletic insurance;

6. All competition and participation must conform to NAIA amateur status regulations; and

7. Student(s) are academically and athletically eligible for intercollegiate competition, in accordance with all applicable NAIA, conference, and institutional eligibility regulations.

This new criteria now states that in order to be considered an unattached student-athlete (during an academic school year and summer), the student-athlete must have a determination of eligible by the Eligibility Center and meet all other academic requirements that a traditional student-athlete must meet in order to be eligible to participate (i.e. 24/36-Hour Rule, Progress Rule, Initial Eligibility Requirements, 12-Hour Enrollment Rule, etc.).

Please note that if a student meets ALL seven of the listed criteria above and only participates as an unattached student-athlete, they will NOT be charged a season of competition for that season.

Example: A tennis player has been continuously enrolled at an NAIA institution for three years. During their third year, the student decides not to compete at their NAIA institution. The tennis player competes in three elite-level contests while meeting all seven of the criteria.

The student will not be charged a season of competition because they have met the unattached criteria, which is an exception to a season a competition and will not be charged a season for competing.

If a student-athlete would participate “unattached” and meet all criteria EXCEPT requirement seven (the criteria that says you must be eligible per the NAIA), the student-athlete will be charged a season of competition and the event/team they participated in/on will now need to be evaluated as outside competitive experience.

Example: A wrestler at an NAIA institution decides not to compete for their institution but still hopes to participate during the season. Since the student is considered ineligible, he competes in four elite-level contests on his own. Will the wrestler be charged a season of competition?

Yes, the wrestler will be charged a season of competition because he competed in three or more elite-level competitions and was not eligible, which means he did not meet number seven of the new unattached criteria and cannot be considered unattached for non-intercollegiate competition.

Example: A baseball player at an NAIA institution decides to take the 2016-2017 season off to focus on academics, but after the spring term, has been deemed ineligible because at the point in which the spring term ended, he will not have enough credits to meet the 24/36-Hour Rule for the fall 2017 term. If the baseball player competes in an elite-level baseball contest during summer 2017, will the player be charged a season of competition?

Yes, the baseball player is not academically eligible to compete in the NAIA, which means he cannot meet the unattached criteria for competing in that summer baseball league.

To understand the competitive experience criteria for participation on a team, please review the brief published on December 17, 2014 titled Competitive Experience Evaluation Criteria: Part 2.

To understand the competitive experience criteria for participation for individual events, please review the brief published on December 23, 2014 titled Competitive Experience Evaluation Criteria: Part 3.

