2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Bracket Announced

Grizzlies earn No. 1 spot

May 09, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the bracket for the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship, May 16 - 20 in Mobile, Ala. The 37th annual event is hosted at the Mobile Tennis Center.



The field consists of 14 automatic berths, including one host berth, and 10 at-large selections. Automatic qualification is given to conference and unaffiliated grouping tournament champions. For the first time, at-large teams were determined by the NAIA Tennis National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Rules and Ratings Committee, the president of the Tennis Coaches Association and two at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria. Mobile (Ala.) received the host berth.

The single elimination, tournament commences with eight first-round matchups on May 16 starting at 1:30 p.m. CDT. The top-eight seeds receive a first-round bye and begin action on May 17 at 1 p.m. The event concludes on May 20 with the championship match at 1 p.m.



Earning the No. 1 seed this year is Georgia Gwinnett, which brings in a perfect 22-0 record to the event. The Grizzlies are looking to earn their third national championship in just four years of postseason eligibility with the NAIA. Georgia Gwinnett will await to see who their first match of the national championship is as it earned a first-round bye. The Grizzlies will see either No. 17 Davenport (Mich.) or No. 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) on Wednesday.

Sitting right behind the Grizzlies are the Blue Raiders of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). In last season's national championship match, the Blue Raiders fell to Georgia Gwinnett 5-4 to end the season as national runner-up. Lindsey Wilson also earns a first-round bye this year and will take on the winner of No. 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 18 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) on Wednesday.



No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan leads all qualifiers with now 18 appearances. The Wildcats own a 19-3 overall record at the national championship. Seven other programs – Keiser (Fla.), Lewis-Clark State, Lindsey Wilson, Mobile, Olivet Nazarene, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and Xavier (La.) are the only other programs in the field with more than 10 appearances.



Three teams will be competing in their first-ever national championship – Campbellsville (Ky.), Cumberlands and San Diego Christian (Calif.).



Keiser (Fla.) and Georgia Gwinnett are the only teams in this season's field with a national championship.

Seventeen teams return from the 2016 field.



For more information on the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship, click here.



2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Bracket - PDF



