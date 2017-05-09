2017 Men's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced

Missouri Valley's Barnes named Player of the Year; Reinhardt's Snow named Coach of the Year

May 09, 2017

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse All-America Teams as selected by the NAIA-Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association All-America Committee. National Player of the Year Ryan Barnes of Missouri Valley headlines the group of 26 individuals named to the first and second team. Reinhardt (Ga.) head coach John Snow was named the National Coach of the Year.

Barnes, now a two-time NAIA First Team All-American, ended the year ranked among the top 10 nationally in goals (57), shots on goal (99), shots (155) and assists (28). His 155 points was more than 37 points higher than the second ranked individual on his club.

The sophomore midfielder had arguably his best performance of the season on April 8 against Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference rival Saint Mary (Kan.). He tallied seven goals and one assist in the Vikings' 18-5 victory.

Eleven individuals are appearing on one of the All-America teams for a second-straight season, including Barnes, Dan Block of Missouri Valley, Andrew Legg of Missouri Valley, Matt Mulcahy of Aquinas (Mich.) and Austin Ambrose of Reinhardt. The group are all repeat First Team honorees.

Missouri Valley leads all teams with four individuals on the first and second teams.

Snow received the program's first-ever NAIA Coach of the Year award after guiding Reinhardt to the programs first-ever national title at the 2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse National Invitational. The Eagles won 13-straight to close the season en route to a 17-1 overall record.

2017 Player of the Year: Ryan Barnes, Missouri Valley

2017 Coach of the Year: John Snow, Reinhardt (Ga.)

Pos. Name Institution Class Hometown Attack Jared Yoshino Lourdes (Ohio) Sr. Toledo, Ohio Attack Mackinley Morgan Saint Mary (Kan.) Sr. Livermore, Calif. Attack Jeff Mathis Reinhardt (Ga.) Sr. Powder Springs, Ga. Midfielder Ryan Barnes* Missouri Valley So. Farmington, Minn. Midfielder Drew Wassenaar Tennessee Wesleyan Sr. Farragut, Tenn. Midfielder Will McKinney Indiana Tech Jr. Savage, Minn. Midfielder Austin Dahl^ Missouri Baptist Jr. St. Louis, Mo. Face-Off Specialist Grant Suffering^ Reinhardt (Ga.) Jr. Kennesaw, Ga. Defensive Midfield Jake Mitchell Cumberlands (Ky.) So. Gahanna, Ohio LSM Dan Block* Missouri Valley Jr. Farmington, Minn. Defender Andrew Legg* Missouri Valley Sr. Vancouver, Wash. Defender Matt Mulcahy* Aquinas (Mich.) Sr. Grand Haven, Mich. Defender Noel Blood Missouri Baptist Sr. St. Louis, Mo. Goalkeeper Austin Ambrose* Reinhardt (Ga.) Sr. Woodstock, Ga.

Pos. Name Institution Class Hometown Attack Craig Marentette Keiser (Fla.) So. Belle River, Ont. Attack Tristan Burkhard Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Jr. Tecumseh, Mich. Attack Pearson Willis^ Ottawa (Kan.) So. Surrey, B.C. Attack Brendan Buckley SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Jr. Fredericksburg, Va. Midfielder Dalton Vowles* Lourdes (Ohio) Sr. Toledo, Ohio Midfielder Alex Linder^ Ottawa (Kan.) Sr. Albany, N.Y. Defensive Midfield Dan Diederich Aquinas (Mich.) So. Novi, Mich. LSM Nick DiFranco Cumberlands (Ky.) So. Cleveland, Ohio Defender Connor Filiberto SUNY-Delhi (N.Y.) Sr. West Babylon, N.Y. Defender Justin Stone Keiser (Fla.) So. Middlebury, Vt. Defender Alex Aubrecht^ Missouri Valley Sr. Farmington, Minn. Goalkeeper Tyler Hooper Siena Heights (Mich.) Jr. Tecumseh, Mich.

*2016 First Team All-American^2016 Second Team All-American