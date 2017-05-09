2017 Men's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced
Barnes, now a two-time NAIA First Team All-American, ended the year ranked among the top 10 nationally in goals (57), shots on goal (99), shots (155) and assists (28). His 155 points was more than 37 points higher than the second ranked individual on his club.
The sophomore midfielder had arguably his best performance of the season on April 8 against Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference rival Saint Mary (Kan.). He tallied seven goals and one assist in the Vikings' 18-5 victory.
Eleven individuals are appearing on one of the All-America teams for a second-straight season, including Barnes, Dan Block of Missouri Valley, Andrew Legg of Missouri Valley, Matt Mulcahy of Aquinas (Mich.) and Austin Ambrose of Reinhardt. The group are all repeat First Team honorees.
Missouri Valley leads all teams with four individuals on the first and second teams.
Snow received the program's first-ever NAIA Coach of the Year award after guiding Reinhardt to the programs first-ever national title at the 2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse National Invitational. The Eagles won 13-straight to close the season en route to a 17-1 overall record.
For more information on NAIA men's lacrosse, click here.
2017 Player of the Year: Ryan Barnes, Missouri Valley
2017 Coach of the Year: John Snow, Reinhardt (Ga.)
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Institution
|Class
|Hometown
|Attack
|Jared Yoshino
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|Sr.
|Toledo, Ohio
|Attack
|Mackinley Morgan
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|Sr.
|Livermore, Calif.
|Attack
|Jeff Mathis
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Sr.
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Midfielder
|Ryan Barnes*
|Missouri Valley
|So.
|Farmington, Minn.
|Midfielder
|Drew Wassenaar
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Sr.
|Farragut, Tenn.
|Midfielder
|Will McKinney
|Indiana Tech
|Jr.
|Savage, Minn.
|Midfielder
|Austin Dahl^
|Missouri Baptist
|Jr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Face-Off Specialist
|Grant Suffering^
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Jr.
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|Defensive Midfield
|Jake Mitchell
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|So.
|Gahanna, Ohio
|LSM
|Dan Block*
|Missouri Valley
|Jr.
|Farmington, Minn.
|Defender
|Andrew Legg*
|Missouri Valley
|Sr.
|Vancouver, Wash.
|Defender
|Matt Mulcahy*
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Sr.
|Grand Haven, Mich.
|Defender
|Noel Blood
|Missouri Baptist
|Sr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Goalkeeper
|Austin Ambrose*
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Sr.
|Woodstock, Ga.
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Institution
|Class
|Hometown
|Attack
|Craig Marentette
|Keiser (Fla.)
|So.
|Belle River, Ont.
|Attack
|Tristan Burkhard
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Jr.
|Tecumseh, Mich.
|Attack
|Pearson Willis^
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|So.
|Surrey, B.C.
|Attack
|Brendan Buckley
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Jr.
|Fredericksburg, Va.
|Midfielder
|Dalton Vowles*
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|Sr.
|Toledo, Ohio
|Midfielder
|Alex Linder^
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|Sr.
|Albany, N.Y.
|Defensive Midfield
|Dan Diederich
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|So.
|Novi, Mich.
|LSM
|Nick DiFranco
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|So.
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Defender
|Connor Filiberto
|SUNY-Delhi (N.Y.)
|Sr.
|West Babylon, N.Y.
|Defender
|Justin Stone
|Keiser (Fla.)
|So.
|Middlebury, Vt.
|Defender
|Alex Aubrecht^
|Missouri Valley
|Sr.
|Farmington, Minn.
|Goalkeeper
|Tyler Hooper
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Jr.
|Tecumseh, Mich.
*2016 First Team All-American
^2016 Second Team All-American