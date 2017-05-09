2017 Women's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced

Lawrence Tech's Kalo named Player of the Year, Meltzer Coach of the Year

May 09, 2017

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse All-America Teams as selected by the NAIA-Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Association All-America Committee. National Player of the Year Kadijah Kalo of Lawrence Tech (Mich.) headlines the group of 30 individuals named to the first and second team, while head coach Mary Ann Meltzer was named NAIA National Coach of the Year.

Kalo, who was named the 2017 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, led the Blue Devils to an 18-2 overall record, including a runner-up finish at the 2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse National Invitational. Lawrence Tech had won 11-straight games before falling in the finals on May 6 to top-ranked SCAD Savannah (Ga.), 16-10.

The senior midfield tallied a career-high 76 goals and 39 assists en route to 115 points this season – an average of 6.1 points per game, which ranks second nationally. Kalo also led the team in shots (123), shots on goal (97), ground balls (87), draw controls (78) and caused turnovers (36). Arguably, the East Lansing, Mich., native's best offensive performance of the season came on March 29 against Davenport (Mich.). Kalo – also a 2016 First Team All-American – tallied a season-high nine points on eight goals and one assist against the Panthers.

Twelve individuals are appearing on one of the All-America teams for a second-straight season, including Brooke Knoll of Davenport, Taylor Vacaaro of SCAD Savannah, Kalo, Avery Blackmon of Georgetown (Ky.) and Olivia Stahl of SCAD Savannah. The quintet are all repeat First Team award winners.

Davenport, Lawrence Tech and SCAD Savannah – three of the four semifinal teams at this year's National Invitational – led all teams with five players each on the squad.

Meltzer just completed her second season as the head coach of the Blue Devils. She owns a 29-9 record at Lawrence Tech, including the previously mentioned 18-2 mark this season. Meltzer is the first National Coach of the Year in Lawrence Tech women's lacrosse history.

2017 Player of the Year: Kadijah Kalo, Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

2017 Coach of the Year: Mary Ann Meltzer, Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

Pos. Name Institution Class Hometown Attack Brooke Knoll* Davenport (Mich.) Sr. Castle Rock, Colo. Attack Taylor Vacaaro* SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Jr. Mooresville, N.C. Attack Jessica Lemke^ Davenport (Mich.) Sr. Whitby, Ontario Attack Ashley Collins Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Jr. Hartland, Mich. Attack Merrisa Herraldson^ Georgetown (Ky.) Sr. Louisville, Ky. Midfield Kadijah Kalo* Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Sr. East Lansing, Mich. Midfield Samantha Tullar Cumberlands (Ky.) Fr. Randolph Center, Vt. Midfield Avery Blackmon* Georgetown (Ky.) So. Atlanta, Ga. Midfield Jasmine Hickman Tennessee Wesleyan Sr. Sevierville, Tenn. Defense Marci Shaeffer^ Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Jr. Eaton Rapids, Mich. Defense Ryann Deuel Davenport (Mich.) Fr. Rockford, Mich. Defense Olivia Stahl* SCAD Savannah (Ga.) So. State College, Pa. Defense Tori Alexander SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Jr. Alto, Mich. Defense Becan Hennighan Cumberlands (Ky.) So. Saint Cloud, Fla. Goalie Marie Klonowski Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Jr. Gurnee, Ill.

Pos. Name Institution Class Hometown Attack Tara Pluger^ Davenport (Mich.) Sr. Rockford, Mich. Attack Drew Dowgiallo SCAD Savannah (Ga.) So. Lothian, Md. Attack Anna Curcuru Aquinas (Mich.) Fr. Ada, Mich. Attack Taylor Ries Davenport (Mich.) Fr. Ada, Mich. Attack Katelyn Sherman Ave Maria (Fla.) So. Melbourne, Fla. Midfield Sam Vikstrom* Indiana Tech Jr. Burnsville, Minn. Midfield Sydney Knego SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Fr. Sterling Va. Midfield Kendra Blackstock^ Columbia (S.C.) Sr. Mount Pleasant, S.C. Midfield Isabella Vickers Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Jr. Rockford, Mich. Defense Brittany Turner Tennessee Wesleyan So. Birmingham, Ala. Defense Samantha Dearing Georgetown (Ky.) Jr. Louisville, Ky. Defense Margaret Waite Tennessee Wesleyan Jr. Davie, Fla. Defense Alexa Campbell Columbia (S.C.) So. Malvern, Pa. Defense Kristen Sedar Keiser (Fla.) Jr. Cattaraugus Indian Reservation, N.Y. Goalie Rachel Kidwell* Georgetown (Ky.) So. Cincinnati, Ohio

*2016 First Team All-American^2016 Second Team All-American