2017 Women's Lacrosse All-Americans Announced
Kalo, who was named the 2017 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, led the Blue Devils to an 18-2 overall record, including a runner-up finish at the 2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse National Invitational. Lawrence Tech had won 11-straight games before falling in the finals on May 6 to top-ranked SCAD Savannah (Ga.), 16-10.
The senior midfield tallied a career-high 76 goals and 39 assists en route to 115 points this season – an average of 6.1 points per game, which ranks second nationally. Kalo also led the team in shots (123), shots on goal (97), ground balls (87), draw controls (78) and caused turnovers (36). Arguably, the East Lansing, Mich., native's best offensive performance of the season came on March 29 against Davenport (Mich.). Kalo – also a 2016 First Team All-American – tallied a season-high nine points on eight goals and one assist against the Panthers.
Twelve individuals are appearing on one of the All-America teams for a second-straight season, including Brooke Knoll of Davenport, Taylor Vacaaro of SCAD Savannah, Kalo, Avery Blackmon of Georgetown (Ky.) and Olivia Stahl of SCAD Savannah. The quintet are all repeat First Team award winners.
Davenport, Lawrence Tech and SCAD Savannah – three of the four semifinal teams at this year's National Invitational – led all teams with five players each on the squad.
Meltzer just completed her second season as the head coach of the Blue Devils. She owns a 29-9 record at Lawrence Tech, including the previously mentioned 18-2 mark this season. Meltzer is the first National Coach of the Year in Lawrence Tech women's lacrosse history.
2017 Player of the Year: Kadijah Kalo, Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
2017 Coach of the Year: Mary Ann Meltzer, Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Institution
|Class
|Hometown
|Attack
|Brooke Knoll*
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Sr.
|Castle Rock, Colo.
|Attack
|Taylor Vacaaro*
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Jr.
|Mooresville, N.C.
|Attack
|Jessica Lemke^
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Sr.
|Whitby, Ontario
|Attack
|Ashley Collins
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Jr.
|Hartland, Mich.
|Attack
|Merrisa Herraldson^
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Sr.
|Louisville, Ky.
|Midfield
|Kadijah Kalo*
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Sr.
|East Lansing, Mich.
|Midfield
|Samantha Tullar
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Fr.
|Randolph Center, Vt.
|Midfield
|Avery Blackmon*
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|So.
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Midfield
|Jasmine Hickman
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Sr.
|Sevierville, Tenn.
|Defense
|Marci Shaeffer^
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Jr.
|Eaton Rapids, Mich.
|Defense
|Ryann Deuel
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Fr.
|Rockford, Mich.
|Defense
|Olivia Stahl*
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|So.
|State College, Pa.
|Defense
|Tori Alexander
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Jr.
|Alto, Mich.
|Defense
|Becan Hennighan
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|So.
|Saint Cloud, Fla.
|Goalie
|Marie Klonowski
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Jr.
|Gurnee, Ill.
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Institution
|Class
|Hometown
|Attack
|Tara Pluger^
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Sr.
|Rockford, Mich.
|Attack
|Drew Dowgiallo
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|So.
|Lothian, Md.
|Attack
|Anna Curcuru
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Fr.
|Ada, Mich.
|Attack
|Taylor Ries
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Fr.
|Ada, Mich.
|Attack
|Katelyn Sherman
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|So.
|Melbourne, Fla.
|Midfield
|Sam Vikstrom*
|Indiana Tech
|Jr.
|Burnsville, Minn.
|Midfield
|Sydney Knego
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Fr.
|Sterling Va.
|Midfield
|Kendra Blackstock^
|Columbia (S.C.)
|Sr.
|Mount Pleasant, S.C.
|Midfield
|Isabella Vickers
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Jr.
|Rockford, Mich.
|Defense
|Brittany Turner
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|So.
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Defense
|Samantha Dearing
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Jr.
|Louisville, Ky.
|Defense
|Margaret Waite
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Jr.
|Davie, Fla.
|Defense
|Alexa Campbell
|Columbia (S.C.)
|So.
|Malvern, Pa.
|Defense
|Kristen Sedar
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Jr.
|Cattaraugus Indian Reservation, N.Y.
|Goalie
|Rachel Kidwell*
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|So.
|Cincinnati, Ohio
*2016 First Team All-American
^2016 Second Team All-American