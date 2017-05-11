2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6 (May 11)

Keiser (Fla.) captures its second-straight No. 1

May 11, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, MO. – For the second-straight poll, the three-time national champions Keiser (Fla.) captures the No. 1 spot in the final regular-season NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Seahawks earned 18 first-place votes and 498 total points to remain in control. The postseason Top 25 Poll will be released on Friday, June 2.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

RANK LAST^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) (18) 498 2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 481 3 3 Oklahoma City 467 4 4 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 450 5 5 Dalton State (Ga.) 434 6 6 British Columbia 409 7 7 William Woods (Mo.) 406 8 8 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 386 9 9 Cumberlands (Ky.) 367 10 10 Texas Wesleyan 361 11 12 Campbellsville (Ky.) 331 12 11 William Carey (Miss.) 330 13 14 Indiana Tech 297 14 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 287 15 13 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 282 16 19 Milligan (Tenn.) 237 17 17 Faulkner (Ala.) 229 17 18 Thomas (Ga.) 229 19 16 Oregon Tech 202 20 21 Northwestern Ohio 201 21 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) 172 22 20 Victoria (B.C.) 162 23 23 Marian (Ind.) 149 24 25 William Penn (Iowa) 138 25 24 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 131

Receiving Votes: Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 96; Bellevue (Neb.) 85; Biola (Calif.) 51; St. Andrews (N.C.) 39; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 32; Brenau (Ga.) 12; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11; Corban (Ore.) 11; Columbia (Mo.) 5; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 3; Midway (Ky.) 3