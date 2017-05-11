2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6 (May 11)
By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, MO. – For the second-straight poll, the three-time national champions Keiser (Fla.) captures the No. 1 spot in the final regular-season NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Seahawks earned 18 first-place votes and 498 total points to remain in control. The postseason Top 25 Poll will be released on Friday, June 2.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
|RANK
|LAST^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Keiser (Fla.) (18)
|498
|2
|2
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|481
|3
|3
|Oklahoma City
|467
|4
|4
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|450
|5
|5
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|434
|6
|6
|British Columbia
|409
|7
|7
|William Woods (Mo.)
|406
|8
|8
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|386
|9
|9
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|367
|10
|10
|Texas Wesleyan
|361
|11
|12
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|331
|12
|11
|William Carey (Miss.)
|330
|13
|14
|Indiana Tech
|297
|14
|15
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|287
|15
|13
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|282
|16
|19
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|237
|17
|17
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|229
|17
|18
|Thomas (Ga.)
|229
|19
|16
|Oregon Tech
|202
|20
|21
|Northwestern Ohio
|201
|21
|22
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|172
|22
|20
|Victoria (B.C.)
|162
|23
|23
|Marian (Ind.)
|149
|24
|25
|William Penn (Iowa)
|138
|25
|24
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|131
Receiving Votes: Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 96; Bellevue (Neb.) 85; Biola (Calif.) 51; St. Andrews (N.C.) 39; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 32; Brenau (Ga.) 12; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11; Corban (Ore.) 11; Columbia (Mo.) 5; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 3; Midway (Ky.) 3