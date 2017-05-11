Baseball National Championship Opening Round Qualifiers & Brackets Announced

Action starts May 15 at nine host sites

May 11, 2017

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations. The nine Opening Round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 26 – June 2.

The 45-team field consists of 30 automatic qualifiers – given to conference regular-season champions, tournament champions or tournament runners-up – and 15 at-large teams. Conferences with 10-or-more members received two automatic qualifiers, while leagues with less than 10 are given one.

At-large teams were determined by the NAIA Baseball National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Postseason Selection and Ratings Committee, the past president of the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.

Overall, there are 24 repeat qualifiers from the 2016 National Championship Opening Round, including five teams that won Opening Round titles last season – Bellevue (Neb.), Faulkner (Ala.), Science & Arts (Okla.), Tennessee Wesleyan and The Master's (Calif.).

Opening round veterans Tennessee Wesleyan and LSU Shreveport (La.) are back in the field once again. Both clubs have played in every opening round since the formats inception in 2009.

Nine teams punched their first-ever ticket to the opening round – Antelope Valley (Calif.), Concordia (Neb.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Hope International (Calif.), Marian (Ind.), Midway (Ky.), St. Ambrose (Iowa), Truett McConnell (Ga.) and Webber International (Fla.). Prior to the opening round format, St. Ambrose reached the World Series in 1994 and 1996.

Bellevue (Neb.) – host of the Bellevue Bracket – brings an NAIA-best 49 victories into this year's event. The Bruins earned an automatic spot after winning the North Star Athletic Association regular-season title. Eighteen other teams carry 40-or-more wins this season, including top-ranked Oklahoma City (45-8).

The Sun Conference leads all conferences with four teams in the field – Keiser (Fla.), St. Thomas (Fla.), Southeastern (Fla.) and Webber International. Seven other conferences are represented by three teams. No conference has less than two teams.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round and Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, click here.

School Qualification Record^ OR Appearances% OR Record OR Titles Antelope Valley (Calif.) California Pacific Conference Regular-Season Champion 36-16 1st 0-0 0 Bellevue (Neb.) North Star Athletic Association Regular-Season Champion 49-9 8th 12-13 1 Bryan (Tenn.) At-Large 37-18 3rd 4-4 0 Campbellsville (Ky.) At-Large 33-19 7th 12-11 1 Central Methodist (Mo.) At-Large 42-15 3rd 1-4 0 Clarke (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up 45-12 2nd 1-2 0 College of Idaho NAIA West Group Tournament Champion 24-28 4th 5-5 1 Concordia (Neb.) Great Plains Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 33-20 1st 0-0 0 Cumberlands (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion 42-15 1st 0-0 0 Davenport (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up 41-15 4th 6-5 1 Faulkner (Ala.) Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 47-10 8th 16-7 5 Friends (Kan.) At-Large 31-20 2nd 0-2 0 Georgia Gwinnett Association of Independent Institutions Tournament Champion 38-19 4th 9-5 1 Hope International (Calif.) At-Large 32-15 1st 0-0 0 Huntington (Ind.) Crossroads League Regular-Season Champion 33-11 3rd 1-4 0 IU Southeast (Ind.) At-Large 45-13 4th 2-6 0 Indiana Tech At-Large 41-12 7th 9-12 0 Jamestown (N.D.) At-Large 40-19 7th 8-12 0 Judson (Ill.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 37-18 5th 3-8 0 Keiser (Fla.) At-Large 39-18 3rd 4-4 0 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) NAIA World Series Host 35-13 N/A N/A N/A LSU Alexandria (La.) Red River Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 33-22 3rd 2-4 0 LSU Shreveport (La.) Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 38-19 9th 14-12 2 Lyon (Ark.) American Midwest Conference Tournament Champion 34-22 3rd 3-4 0 Marian (Ind.) Crossroads League Tournament Runner-Up 29-21 1st 0-0 0 Mayville State (N.D.) North Star Athletic Association Tournament Champion 46-10 6th 4-10 0 Middle Georgia State At-Large 43-14 2nd 0-2 0 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 34-18 3rd 2-4 0 Midland (Neb.) Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 40-18 4th 1-6 0 Midway (Ky.) River States Conference Tournament Champion 28-28 1st 0-0 0 Missouri Baptist American Midwest Conference Tournament Runner-Up 41-14 8th 14-13 1 University of Northwestern Ohio Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 43-10 2nd 3-2 0 Oklahoma City Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 45-8 8th 18-7 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 48-9 3rd 6-2 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) At-Large 41-15 3rd 4-2 1 Southeastern (Fla.) The Sun Conference Tournament Champion 48-9 3rd 2-4 0 St. Ambrose (Iowa) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 28-23 1st 0-0 0 St. Thomas (Fla.) At-Large 35-17 6th 12-9 1 Tabor (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up 41-15 6th 15-7 2 Talladega (Ala.) Association of Independent Institutions Tournament Runner-Up 36-22 2nd 0-2 0 Tennessee Wesleyan Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 39-18 9th 21-11 3 Texas Wesleyan At-Large 45-13 5th 8-8 0 The Master's (Calif.) Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 35-21 6th 7-6 2 Truett McConnell (Ga.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up 31-26 1st 0-0 0 Webber International (Fla.) At-Large 38-15 1st 0-0 0 William Carey (Miss.) At-Large 38-17 5th 8-8 0

^Record as recorded in DakStats%Includes 2017 appearance