2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships Pairings Announced (May 12)

National championships play opens at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23

May 12, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, NAIA Athletic Communications & Media Intern

KANSAS CITY Mo. – (First Round | Second Round) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the first and second round pairings for the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The 23rd annual event will take place May 23-26.

First round play gets underway on May 23 at 7:30 a.m. EDT with 2016 national champion Kesier (Fla.), along with British Columbia and Campbellsville (Ky.) starting on hole No. 1. Beginning the day on No. 10 at 7:30 a.m. will be Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Cumberlands (Ky.) and Southeastern (Fla.).

Day one's afternoon action starts at 12:15 p.m., as Milligan (Tenn.), Cumberland (Tenn.) and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) tee off on the front-nine. Oregon Tech, Bellevue (Neb.) and Briar Cliff (Iowa) open its championship on the back-nine at 12:45 p.m.

Individual qualifiers Marissa Singer of Saint Francis (Ind.), Kimberly Nelson of Grand View (Iowa), Aspen Bryant of Bethany (Kan.), Gina Kowalchuck of Great Falls (Mont.), Morgan Reimier of Columbia (Mo.) and Amy Ahlers of Concordia (Neb.) tee off No. 10 at 9 and 9:09 a.m. on day one and 2:15 p.m. on the second day on hole one. Natalia Ugdale of Wayland Baptist (Texas), Courtney Lowery of Point (Ga.), Julchen Narwark of Loyola-New Orleans (La.), Marina Gallegos of Wayland Baptist and Lydia Randell of St. Andrews (N.C.) tee of No. 10 at 2:15 and 2:24 p.m. on day one. The start times flip on day two for the individuals with the same matchups.

The start times flip on day two with Oregon Tech, Belevue and Briar Cliff teeing off on No. 1 at 7:30 a.m., while Milligan, Cumberland and Lewis-Clark State are off of No. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Embry-Riddle, Cumberlands and Southeastern start their second rounds at 12:45 p.m. off of No. 1. Keiser, British Columbia and Campbellsville swing off the 10th tee at noon.

The 161-player field consists of 18 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, 12 at-large berths and 11 individual qualifiers.

For additional information on the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships, click here.