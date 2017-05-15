2017 Outdoor Track & Field National Championship Multi-Event Qualifiers Announced

Event scheduled for May 25 – 27 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

May 15, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the official multi-event qualifiers in the men's decathlon and the women's heptathlon for the 66th annual Men's Outdoor Track & Field National Championships and 37th annual Women's Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. The championships will be contested from May 25 – 27 in Gulf Shores, Ala. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission, in partnership with the city in Gulf Shores, are the hosts for the fourth-straight year.



The multi-events begin on May 25 with the men's decathlon at 10 a.m. CDT. The 100-meters, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump and 400-meters are first on the schedule. In the women's heptathlon, events get started at 10:30 a.m. with the 100-meter hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put and 200-meters.

Stretch Internet, the NAIA's official video-streaming company of NAIA national championship events, will be broadcasting the events on www.NAIANetwork.com. A subscription package to view the entire three-day event is $14.95. For more information, including how to register and sign-up for an account, click here.

Men's Decathlon - HTML



Women's Heptathlon - HTML



Combined Men's and Women's Schedule - PDF

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Men's & Women's Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, click here.