2017 Men's Golf National Championships Preview

Action tees off Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 a.m. CDT

May 15, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Pairings – First Round | Second Round) The 2017 NAIA Men's Golf National Championships tees off Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. CDT at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The 66th annual event is a four-round 72-hole, stroke play event that takes place over the course of four days, concluding with the final round on Friday.



The NAIA and men's golf national championships host St. Ambrose (Iowa) are providing live scoring through Golfstat. To access the live scoring, click HERE. [There will be a daily video recap, available through Stretch Internet. The video will be posted by 8 p.m. CDT each day on NAIANetwork.com.



The Men's Golf National Championships is held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., for the fifth time. The national championships have traveled to 18 states and 38 different golf courses in its history. The state of Illinois has hosted the Men's Golf National Championships seven previous times with the most recent coming in 2016. Quincy Country Club in Quincy, Ill., held the first Illinois-based Championship in 1959.



In a field of 156 golfers, each team competes with five golfers and the top four scores posted each day count toward the team standings. The tournament field is cut after 54 holes and reduced to 17 teams and 40 individuals (including ties). Pairings and start times are established by the tournament director in consultation with members of the event's tournament committee and the NAIA Championship Manager. The field will be re-grouped and divided into four groups for the third and final round. Golfers will be grouped according to the standing of their team and individual scores.



In case of a tie for the team championship at the conclusion of regulation play, the teams tied for the championship will proceed to a hole designated by the tournament committee as the first playoff hole. All five players on each team involved in the playoff will play the hole and count the best four scores. This process will continue until a champion is determined.



In the case of a tie for the individual medalist at the conclusion of regulation play, the individuals tied for the championship will proceed to a hole designated by the tournament committee as the first playoff hole. Play will continue from the designated holes until a champion is determined.



The 156-player field consists of 21 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, 11 at-large berths and eight individual qualifiers.



After winning its third title in the past five years and 10th overall, Oklahoma City highlights the field with two returning first team All-Americans Rupert Kaminski and Matthew Cheung. Kaminski and Cheung each rank in the top 10 in multiple statistical categories this season including – average score, par-four scoring, par-five scoring, eagles and birdies.

British Columbia, the 2016 national runner-up, is back in the field after defending its Association of Independent Institutions tournament title with a six-stroke win at The Brassie in Chester, Ind., on May 1-2. The Thunderbirds are returning two 2016 All-Tournament Team members -- Jack Wood and Evan Holmes.

The competition includes seven teams that finished in the top 10 at last year's championships: Oklahoma City (No. 1), British Columbia (No. 2), William Woods (Mo.) (No. 3), Texas Wesleyan (No. 4), Johnson & Wales (Fla.) (No. 5), Wayland Baptist (Texas) (No. 6) and USC Beaufort (S.C.) (No. 8).

In addition to Oklahoma City's ten national titles, four other qualifying teams have claimed at least one red banner, including Texas Wesleyan's six championships. Coastal Georgia owns two titles, while British Columbia and Johnson & Wales have one apiece.

The 11 individual qualifiers include seven automatic selections, two at-large individuals and two 2016 all-tournament invitees.

Thirty teams have won the team title, led by Oklahoma City's previously mentioned 10 banners. The Stars have won 10 of the last 17 championships, including a four-peat from 2001-2004. Outside of Oklahoma City, only former NAIA members Sam Houston State (Texas) (1978-1981) and Huntington (Ala.) (1985-1988) have won four-consecutive crowns in the event.



For additional information of the 2017 NAIA Men's Golf National Championships, click here.