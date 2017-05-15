2017 #NAIASoftball National Championship Opening Round — Day 1 Recap

Hosts go 7-3 on Day 1 action

May 15, 2017

By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Day 1 is in the books at the 2017 NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round. The four-team, double-elimination event from 10 different sites continues Tuesday. Championship games are scheduled for Wednesday. Below are some highlights.

• All 20 games were played on Day One of the Softball National Championship Opening Round. Overall, three No. 1 seeds lost to the No. 4 team. Top seeds to fall were Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Morningside (Iowa) and St. Francis (Ill.).

• Defending national champion Oklahoma City had a strong start to the Opening Round with a 9-0, run-ruled victory over No. 4 Kansas Wesleyan in the Oklahoma City Bracket. McRae Cayton and Madison Ellis each knocked a home run as the Stars tallied 10 hits as a team.

• Today, the hosts went 7-3 and the all-time Opening Round hosts record now stands at 105-45.

• Since the opening round format began in 2013, the top seed has been the champion in 27-of-40 events. The No. 2 seed has won nine Opening Rounds, while No. 3 College of Idaho (in 2014), No. 3 Dickinson State (N.D.) (in 2015) and No. 3 Williams Baptist (Ark.) (2016) are the only No. 3 seeds to win their events. A No. 4 seed won their bracket for the first time in 2016 with Webber International (Fla.) winning the Reinhardt (Ga.) Bracket with a record of 3-0.

The official 10-team World Series bracket will be announced late on Wednesday on NAIA.org after all Opening Rounds have been completed. The World Series is scheduled for May 26 – June 1 in Clermont, Fla., at the Legends Way Ball Fields. PFX Athletics is hosting for the first time.

