NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round — Day 1 Recap

Seven schools claim first-ever opening round victory

May 15, 2017

Day One action of the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship concluded Monday with a dominant effort by the top seeds, which posted a 8-1 record on the day. Action continues tomorrow with three games at each of the nine host sites.

Georgia Gwinnett – the Association of Independent Institutions tournament champion and top seed out of the Lawrenceville Bracket – were the lone No. 1 seed to fall on the day, as the Grizzlies lost 4-3 to No. 4 The Master's (Calif.). Trailing 3-1 entering the seventh inning, four-straight two out singles led to two runs to tie the game at 3-3.

The Mustangs' took their first lead of the game, 4-3, in the next inning when Aaron Shackelford's squeeze bunt scored Rick Sottile from third base.

The victory extends The Master's winning streak to seven games.

Seven schools claimed their first ever Opening Round victory today – Antelope Valley (Calif.), Concordia (Neb.), Friends (Kan.), Hope International (Calif.), Marian (Ind.), Truett McConnell (Ga.) and Webber International (Fla.).

The host institutions ended the day with a 6-2 record.

