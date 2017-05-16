New Legislation: Submission of Eligibility Certificates in Regards to the Certificate of Clearance

Keywords: Certificate of Clearance, Certification, Eligibility, Eligibility Certificate Process

May 16, 2017

In this week's brief, we will cover the new legislation passed at the 2017 National Convention regarding the Certificate of Clearance form and the Eligibility Certification Processing software.

There have been changes that have been made to Article V, Section J, Item 1, which speaks to the requirement that a completed and signed eligibility certificate shall be submitted to an institution's eligibility chair prior to the first date of competition.

We will also briefly discuss the required use of the new Eligibility Certificate Processing software when submitting all eligibility certificate packages to your conference eligibility chair.

Effective August 1, 2017, the Certificate of Clearance form will no longer be required to be submitted with the official eligibility submission package.

The Certificate of Clearance, when signed by NAIA student-athletes, authorizes the FAR, AD, and Registrar of the student's institution to release any and all information pertaining to eligibility to participate in intercollegiate athletics while complying with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). The release of such information is restricted to NAIA, conference, and institutional officials and used strictly for eligibility purposes.

Under the new legislation, if an institution's eligibility chair requests to view the certificate of clearance, an institution must submit it at that time.

Also effective August 1, 2017, all institutions who run on a standard quarter or semester system will be required to submit all term eligibility certificates via the Eligibility Certificate Processing software located on naiahelp.com which will be where the certificate of clearance is held and generated for each sport.

We have provided a link to our ECP Instructional Manual which will help a user understand how the system works. The manual provides step by step in instructions on how to navigate and input data into the software. We have also provided a frequently asked questions section to help with concerns some users may run into while using the system. While this did not have to be voted on at this year's convention, it is important to know how eligibility certificate packages will be processed moving forward which will help with the efficiency of the process and how it ties in with the new legislation discussed in the brief.

ECP training sessions

Knowing many employees of our membership are unfamiliar with how ECP works, this summer Legislative Services will be launching a webpage which includes the ECP instructional manual, best practices for using the system and completing information within the ECP software, tips for when using the ECP software, and ECP webinars.

Be on the lookout for our upcoming ECP webinar series coming in June!

For more information on all approved legislation from the 2017 convention, please click here.

For more information on all legislative topics, join us on Facebook Live (@PlayNAIA) at Noon CT every Tuesday!

CHECK OUT MORE LEGISLATIVE BRIEFS: 2016 | 2015 | 2014