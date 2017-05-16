2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship First Round Recap

Second round matches set after day one

May 16, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

MOBILE, Ala. – (Bracket) (Schedule & Results) The 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship play kicked-off this morning with eight matches taking place in Mobile, Ala. The event is being held for the fourth-straight year at the Mobile Tennis Center. Eight programs earned first round victories and will take on the top eight seeds who received a first-match bye tomorrow starting at 1 p.m. CDT.

Only one sweep was served-up on the first day of action as No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan earned a 9-0 win over No. 23 Asbury (Ky.) to advance to Wednesday. The Wildcats improve to 13-17 all-time in their 18th appearance. For Asbury, it is now 0-2 in just their second-ever appearance.

LSU Alexandria (La.) captured a big 8-1 win over No. 24 Hastings (Neb.) who made its first appearance since 2000. The Generals are now 2-2 in three appearances. The two fresh faces to the field in action today went 1-1 as No. 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) earned a 5-4 close win over No. 18 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), while No. 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) dropped its first-ever national championship match 7-2 over No. 13 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.). No. 6 San Diego Christian (Calif.) is the only-other first-year qualifier and they received a first round bye.

Only two contests were down to the wire at 5-4 completions with Cumberlands and No. 12 Mobile (Ala.) advancing into the second round and play Wednesday. Three matches ended in 7-2 finals while one went 6-3 with No. 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) earning the victory over No. 17 Davenport (Mich.).

In the first round, the higher seeds excelled going 7-1 on the day. The only lower seed to advance to Wednesday was No. 19 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) who eliminated No. 14 Arizona Christian in a 7-2 end.

The top eight seeds, which received first round byes in the national championship, will compete against Tuesday's winner in second round play, beginning at 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday.

Second round action will start Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. CDT with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship, click here.