NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round — Day 2 Recap

Offense rules the day in Tuesday's action

May 16, 2017

Photo by Terrill Weil PhotographyThe offensive effort across the board was nothing short of dominant Tuesday, as 16 different teams scored 10-or-more runs in day two action of the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. Play continues tomorrow with two games at each of the nine host sites.

Arguably the most dramatic high scoring game of the day occurred in the Bartlesville Bracket, as host and top-seed Oklahoma Wesleyan edged No. 2 Indiana Tech, 15-14. Trailing 14-8 after 7.5 innings, the Eagles rallied with seven unanswered runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth. Trevor Achenbach scored the winning run via an Indiana Tech error.

The victory places Oklahoma Wesleyan in the driver's seat to reach the World Series, as the Eagles await the winner of No. 2 Indiana Tech and No. 4 Midland (Neb.) in the final.

Other unbeaten teams remaining in their respective opening rounds include No. 2 Science & Arts (Okla.) (Bellevue Bracket), No. 1 Southeastern (Fla.) (Hattiesburg Bracket), No. 2 Missouri Baptist (Hutchinson Bracket), No. 1 Keiser (Fla.) (Kingsport Bracket), No. 4 The Master's (Calif.) (Lawrenceville Bracket), No. 3 Hope International (Calif.) (Lima Bracket), Faulkner (Ala.) (Montgomery Bracket) and No. 1 Oklahoma City. Each of these teams are one victory away from punching a ticket to Lewiston, Idaho.

The most impressive single-team performances were by Georgia Gwinnett and Midland. In a 20-2 Grizzlies' win over LSU Shreveport (La.), Georgia Gwinnett totaled 24 hits, including a 5-for-6 effort by right fielder Jean Figueroa. The Santo Domingo, D.R., native also tallied a game-high tying three RBI to go along with three runs scored.

Midland also tallied 20 runs in a 20-10 victory over Bryan (Tenn.). Ten different Warriors posted hits in the contest, including a pair of 4-for-6 performances by Chris Foster and Tanner Bos.

Hosts ended the day with a 6-3 record to improve to 12-5 at this year's opening round.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship, click here. You can also follow the action on the NAIA's Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (PlayNAIA) and Instagram (playnaia) using #NAIABaseball.