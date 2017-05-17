2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll — Postseason Poll

SCAD Savannah earns ninth-straight No. 1

May 17, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the ninth-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women's Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees garnered all seven first-place votes and 82 total points.

• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 17th time in program history – the most among NAIA programs. Davenport (Mich.), which held the No. 1 ranking in the 2016 postseason edition and 2017 preseason poll, is the only other program to list atop the poll since its establishment last season.• The Bees defeated Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 16-10 in the National Invitational championship match to claim their first ever title.• SCAD Savannah finished the season with a 14-1 record. Its only loss was against NCAA Division II Kutztown (Pa.), 17-9.• The National Invitational runner-up Lawrence Tech (Mich.) claims the No. 2 spot. The Blue Devils earned 77 points and finished the season with an 18-2 record.• Rounding out the top five, Davenport falls back one position to No. 3 earning 72 points, while Indiana Tech and Georgetown (Ky.) maintain their positions at No. 4 and No. 5.• No. 10 Ottawa (Kan.) is the only newcomer to the Top 10 this week. The Braves climb back into the rankings for the first time since Feb. 28.• All four conferences are represented this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, Association of Independent Institutions and the Appalachian Athletic Conference boast three time each while the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference brings one team to the top 10.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll – Postseason Poll (May 17, 2017)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (7) 14-1 82 2 3 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 18-2 77 3 2 Davenport (Mich.) 15-3 72 4 4 Indiana Tech 15-5 67 5 5 Georgetown (Ky.) 9-5 60 6 6 Tennessee Wesleyan 13-5 58 7 6 Ave Maria (Fla.) 7-7 53 8 8 Columbia (S.C.) 9-6 45 9 9 Cumberlands (Ky.) 11-6 40 10 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 10-3 36

Dropped from the Top 10: Siena Heights (Mich.) (No. 10)





Receiving Votes: Siena Heights (Mich.) 33; Reinhardt (Ga.) 28; Benedictine (Kan.) 19; Aquinas (Mich.) 19; Missouri Baptist 16