2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll — Postseason

Reinhardt (Ga.) earns first ever No. 1 rank

May 17, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reinhardt (Ga.) garners the No. 1 ranking in the postseason installment of the 2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles earn their first No. 1 rank in school history and claimed all six first-place votes and 66 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

• Reinhardt (Ga.) became the third team to earn a No. 1 ranking in the history of NAIA Lacrosse after defeating Keiser (Fla.), 10-5, in the National Invitational championship match. The other two teams to earn a No. 1 mark are Missouri Valley and Davenport (Mich.).

• The Eagles finished the season with a 17-1 record. Its only loss was against Lourdes (Ohio), 9-4.

• The National Invitational runner-up Keiser claims the No. 2 spot. The Seahawks earned 62 points and finished the season with a 10-2 record.

• Rounding out the top five, Missouri Valley fell two spots to claim the No. 3 spot earning 58 points, No. 4 Indiana Tech with 54 points and No. 5 Missouri Baptist garnering 48 points.

• No. 10 Point (Ga.) is the lone newcomer to the poll. The Skyhawks earn their first top 10 ranking in school history.

• The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Aquinas (Mich.), Indiana Tech and Lourdes.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll – Postseason Poll (May 17, 2017)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) (6) 17-1 66 2 4 Keiser (Fla.) 10-2 62 3 1 Missouri Valley 14-2 58 4 6 Indiana Tech 12-6 54 5 5 Missouri Baptist 8-5 48 5 3 Lourdes (Ohio) 12-3 48 7 7 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 10-4 42 8 9 Aquinas (Mich.) 10-5 36 9 8 Saint Mary (Kan.) 8-9 35 10 NR Point (Ga.) 5-7 27



Dropped from the Top 10: Siena Heights (Mich.) (No. 10)



Receiving Votes: Siena Heights (Mich.) 24; Cumberlands (Ky.)21; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 21; Ottawa (Kan.) 18; Tennessee Wesleyan 9