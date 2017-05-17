2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll — Postseason
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reinhardt (Ga.) garners the No. 1 ranking in the postseason installment of the 2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles earn their first No. 1 rank in school history and claimed all six first-place votes and 66 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
• Reinhardt (Ga.) became the third team to earn a No. 1 ranking in the history of NAIA Lacrosse after defeating Keiser (Fla.), 10-5, in the National Invitational championship match. The other two teams to earn a No. 1 mark are Missouri Valley and Davenport (Mich.).
• The Eagles finished the season with a 17-1 record. Its only loss was against Lourdes (Ohio), 9-4.
• The National Invitational runner-up Keiser claims the No. 2 spot. The Seahawks earned 62 points and finished the season with a 10-2 record.
• Rounding out the top five, Missouri Valley fell two spots to claim the No. 3 spot earning 58 points, No. 4 Indiana Tech with 54 points and No. 5 Missouri Baptist garnering 48 points.
• No. 10 Point (Ga.) is the lone newcomer to the poll. The Skyhawks earn their first top 10 ranking in school history.
• The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Aquinas (Mich.), Indiana Tech and Lourdes.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll – Postseason Poll (May 17, 2017)
|
RANK
|
PRVS
|
SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|
Record
|
Total Points
|1
|2
|Reinhardt (Ga.) (6)
|17-1
|66
|2
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|10-2
|62
|3
|1
|Missouri Valley
|14-2
|58
|4
|6
|Indiana Tech
|12-6
|54
|5
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|8-5
|48
|5
|3
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|12-3
|48
|7
|7
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|10-4
|42
|8
|9
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|10-5
|36
|9
|8
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|8-9
|35
|10
|NR
|Point (Ga.)
|5-7
|27
Dropped from the Top 10: Siena Heights (Mich.) (No. 10)
Receiving Votes: Siena Heights (Mich.) 24; Cumberlands (Ky.)21; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 21; Ottawa (Kan.) 18; Tennessee Wesleyan 9