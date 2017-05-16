2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship Second Round Recap

Top seeds go 7-1 on the day

May 17, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

MOBILE, Ala. – (Bracket) (Video Recap) (Schedule & Results) The 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship has its quarterfinal matches set after second round contests sent eight programs into Thursday. The event is being held for the fourth-straight year at the Mobile Tennis Center. The remaining eight programs have a shot at the semifinals as they hit the court Thursday at 9 a.m. CDT.

Eight teams were back in action after receiving first round byes and seven of them made it out of second round play. No. 8 Arizona Christian was the lone top-seeded team to falter as it fell to No. 9 William Woods (Mo.) in a 5-0 sweep for the Owls. William Woods is in its first-ever trip to the national championship and owns a 2-0 record in Mobile.

Overall No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett was playing its first match since late March and remains in pursuit of a fourth-straight national title after earning a 5-0 win over No. 17 Middle Georgia State in the second round. Middle Georgia State, who was making its first appearance to the event, ends its season at 10-9 after going 1-1 in Alabama.

On the day, four matches ended with a 5-0 score with Georgia Gwinnett, William Woods, Northwestern Ohio and Xavier (La.) all sweeping their opponents and advancing into the national quarterfinals. William Woods is now the only first-timer remaining in the field after it knocked out Arizona Christian who ended its season at 15-13 in its first appearance.

Five of the remaining eight programs are back into the national quarterfinals for at least the second-consecutive season, including three of last season's national semifinalists and both championship qualifiers in Georgia Gwinnett and Xavier. The remaining three programs – William Carey, William Woods and Campbellsville – have no quarterfinal matches to their name before this season. If Xavier and Lindsey Wilson both win tomorrow, they will meet in the semifinals for the second-consecutive year.

Quarterfinal action will start Thursday morning at 9 a.m. CDT with the winners advancing to the semifinals.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship, click here.