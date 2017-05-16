2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Second Round Recap

Quarterfinal matches set for Thursday

May 17, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

MOBILE, Ala. – (Bracket) (Video Recap) (Schedule & Results) After eight more matches today, the quarterfinal contests are set in the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship. The event is being held at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala. for the fourth-straight year. The winners from today advance to play Thursday afternoon with the quarterfinal matches slated to start at 1 p.m. CDT.

The defending national champion, No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett, remains in the field after earning a 5-0 sweep over No. 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) in the second round. The Grizzles received a first round bye and are playing their first match since late April. With the loss, Lewis-Clark State drops to 12-6 all-time in their 16 appearances to the national championship.

The only other 5-0 victory on the day went to No. 5 William Carey (Miss.) who knocked out host No. 12 Mobile (Ala.) to advance its first quarterfinal match since 2013. This is the second-straight season Mobile has fallen in the second round of the event. Three other winners from the day are back in the quarterfinals for at least the second-straight season – Georgia Gwinnett, Indiana Wesleyan and SCAD Savannah (Ga.).

On the day, five top seeds won their matches, while three lower seeds eliminated their higher opponent. The biggest upset of the day was served up by No. 11 William Woods (Mo.) who earned a 5-3 win over first-timer No. 6 San Diego Christian (Calif.) which received a first round bye. In only its second-ever appearance, William Woods is into its first national quarterfinal and now sits at 4-1 all-time in the event. No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan upset No. 7 Xavier (La.) in a close 5-4 match, while No. 9 LSU Alexandria pulled off the 5-3 win over No. 8 Northwestern Ohio.

With the San Diego Christian loss, no first-time qualifiers remain in the field. No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan remains with the most national championship experience as it is in its 18th appearance. The Wildcats now own a 14-17 all-time record. Last season's national runner-up, Lindsey Wilson, has the most wins all-time remaining in the field with 23.

Quarterfinal action will start Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. CDT with the winners advancing to the semifinals.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship, click here.