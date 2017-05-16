NAIA Men's Golf National Championship Second Round Postponed

The postponement did not allow any teams teeing off in the afternoon wave to finish their rounds. The second round will be restarted at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Silvis, Ill. -- (Day Two Video Recap) Weather became a factor Wednesday at the second round of the 2017 NAIA Men's Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run.

Rain forced a nearly hour-long delay in the morning and ultimately caused a postponement of play with more storms and darkness rolling in.

Along with the early rain, golfers also battled winds that picked up throughout the afternoon.

First-round leader Cardinal Stritch, who had its morning round interrupted by the rain, followed its opening 289 with a 306 Wednesday. The Wolves' 595 remains the top score in the clubhouse.

"We played the fall preview tournament and the conference tournament here and we've played in a lot of wind this year. So the combination of knowing this course and having experience in the wind gave us a lot of confidence coming in," CSU head coach Neal Grusczynski said. "We knew we could get off to a good start if we kept it in play and used that experience to our advantage.

"Today we were a little tight on the front nine," Grusczynski said. "We haven't been in this position at this level before and we got a little tight. But we're just going to stick to the game plan and hope to stay in the top five when these other teams can complete their rounds, and we would have taken that at the start of the tournament."

The three closest teams to Cardinal Stritch after Round 1 - Johnson & Wales, Wayland Baptist and British Columbia - were unable to complete their rounds. Grand View, which was in fifth place after opening with a 296, shot a 315 to sit with a 611, 16 shots out of the lead.

None of the first-round individual leaders completed Wednesday's round.

The highlight of the day was a pair of holes-in-one within hours of each other. Embry-Riddle's Kyle Peterson aced the 165-yard No. 3 hole using an 8-iron and Northwest Christian's Levi Dean later added a hole-in-one using his pitching wedge on the 140-yard No. 16.

It was the first career ace for each player.